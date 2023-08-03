Max Scherzer overcomes early shakiness to win his debut with the Texas Rangers

“You’re getting kind of beat around there in the early part of the game, but you settle in and you catch a rhythm and you’re able to pitch deep into a ballgame,” Scherzer said. “That’s what I’m most happy about, I finished strong.”

Four of Chicago’s first five batters reached base in a three-run first inning when Scherzer (10-4) threw 37 pitches. The White Sox then had three singles in the second, though Scherzer benefitted from a double-play grounder and an inning-ending strikeout to prevent any more runs.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer settled down after a shaky start to win his debut for the AL West-leading Rangers, striking out nine over six innings and getting some help from his new teammates as they beat the White Sox, 5-3, on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Scherzer, acquired from the Mets in a trade over the weekend and signed through next season, allowed seven singles and walked two. The righthander retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, with seven of his strikeouts coming in that span. A week after his 39th birthday, he threw 70 of 105 pitches for strikes, with 21 of those swing-and-miss strikes.

“He couldn’t have had worse luck there early. You know, every ball they hit found holes,” said Texas manager Bruce Bochy. “But it just shows you how tough he is and what a great competitor he is. Logged a lot of pitches that first inning, but regrouped, reset.”

Mitch Garver led off the Rangers’ fourth against Touki Toussaint (1-4) with a 457-foot homer into the second deck of seats in left-center to tie the game at 3. Three batters later, Marcus Semien homered for the second game in a row, his 17th of the season, a solo shot that put Texas ahead to stay.

Garver added an RBI single in the eighth as the Rangers completed a three-game sweep. The White Sox, who have lost 18 of 24 overall, had scored only one run combined in their previous three games before that three-run first inning.

Will Smith worked the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances. That came after Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman, the hard-throwing reliever acquired in a trade from Kansas City more than a month ago, worked scoreless innings.

Toussaint struck out nine and walked four in his 5⅓ innings.

Tim Anderson and Andrew Benintendi both blooped opposite-field singles on 0-1 counts to open the game against Scherzer, who then struck out Andrew Vaughn before consecutive walks — the second to Yasmani Grandal to force in a run. Scherzer then picked up another strikeout and had a 0-2 count before Gavin Sheets grounded a two-run single up the middle to put the White Sox up, 3-0.

Josh Smith had an RBI double in the second for the Rangers, and Adolis Garcia extended his AL-leading RBI total to 86 with his single in the third.

Jack Flaherty has dazzling debut for Orioles

Jack Flaherty pitched six innings to win his Baltimore debut, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays each had four hits and the American League-leading Orioles beat the host Blue Jays, 6-1.

Mountcastle went 4 for 4 and scored twice and Hays was 4 for 5 with two RBIs as Baltimore took three of four from Toronto. The Orioles are 8-2 against the Blue Jays this season.

Baltimore extended its lead in the AL East to two games over Tampa Bay. The Rays were off Thursday.

Toronto is 8-23 against AL East opponents.

Acquired from St. Louis on Tuesday, Flaherty (8-6) allowed one run and four hits. He walked two and struck out eight.

Lefthander Danny Coulombe, and righthanders Yennier Cano and Mike Baumann each worked one inning.

Flaherty got a win against the Blue Jays for the second time this season. With the Cardinals, Flaherty overcame a career-worst seven walks to pitch five shutout innings and beat Toronto on April 1.

On Thursday, Toronto’s Whit Merrifield led off the bottom of the first with a single and Brandon Belt walked, but Flaherty retired the next 15 batters in order.

Kevin Kiermaier singled to begin the sixth and was ruled safe at second on Merrifield’s infield single after the Blue Jays challenged umpire Mike Muchlinski’s force out call.

One out later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single. George Springer walked to load the bases, but Flaherty ended his outing by striking out Matt Chapman and getting Alejandro Kirk to fly out.

Adley Rutschman and Hays each hit RBI singles off former Orioles righthander Kevin Gausman in the second but left fielder Daulton Varsho threw Hays out at home plate to end the inning.

Gausman (8-6) allowed three runs and eight hits in 4⅓ innings. He struck out two and walked six.

Lowly Royals sweep Mets

Brady Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball and Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters hit homers to help the Royals beat the visiting Mets, 9-2, to wrap up their second consecutive series sweep.

The last-place Royals had won just four of their first 33 series this season, but squeaked out three wins over Minnesota before taking three from the Mets, a club they had never swept in franchise history.

Singer (7-8), who pitched well in his last two starts, allowed singles in the second, fourth and fifth and didn’t walk a batter while cruising through the Mets lineup. He did not allow a run while striking out four and throwing exactly 100 pitches.

Carlos Carrasco (3-6) allowed all six runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings in another dismal start for the Mets. The righthander has followed up eight shutout innings in Arizona on July 6 by allowing 21 earned runs in his last four starts.

Singer allowed only three singles without a walk while striking out four.

Michael Lorenzen wins debut with Phillies

Michael Lorenzen threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his debut with the Phillies, who beat the Marlins, 4-2. Acquired from the Tigers two days ago, Lorenzen scattered six hits and struck out five. J.T. Realmuto homered and singled after a bruised right hand forced the Phillies’ star catcher to miss the last two games. Bryce Harper had two hits for Philadelphia, which won three in the four-game series against its NL East and wild-card rivals. Miami’s Luis Arraez singled in four at-bats and his major league-leading batting average dropped to .377 . . . LaMonte Wade Jr. homered and six Giants pitchers combined for the shutout in a 1-0 victory over the Diamondbacks in San Francisco to take three of four games in the series. Tristan Beck (3-0) allowed two hits and struck out three in four innings, following opener Scott Alexander. Sean Manaea, Luke Jackson, Taylor Rogers and Camilo Doval handled the final four innings as San Francisco finished its longest homestand of the season, 7-2. Brandon Pfaadt (0-5) surrendered just two hits, had seven strikeouts and retired the first nine batters he faced before Wade led off the fourth inning with his 11th homer of the season.