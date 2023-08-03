Red Sox are stealing the show on the basepaths thanks to newfound aggressiveness

Turner slid, expecting a close play, but catcher Kyle Higashioka fired a throw that sailed over the shortstop. When Turner saw the ball rolling into center field, he turned to third and dived in safely.

The Red Sox elder statesman had gotten to first base in the mid-June matchup , but dissatisfied, broke for second well before the Yankees pitcher started his windup. The 38-year-old Turner isn’t known for prodigious speed but attempted the steal anyway.

Justin Turner was nearly halfway to second base when Domingo Germán released the ball.

That steal was one of four for Turner this season, the most he’s had since 2017. That rise is due partly to the rule changes MLB made in the offseason — increasing the size of bases and limiting the pitcher’s ability to hold runners.

But it’s also due to a Sox team that’s being aggressive on the basepaths despite not having a roster filled with speedsters, outside of outfielder Jarren Duran. The Red Sox are sixth in the American League with 78 stolen bases.

With two months left in the season, Justin Turner has equaled his best steal total in six years. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The mentality is spearheaded by the only new addition to the team’s coaching staff, first base coach and outfield instructor Kyle Hudson. The former outfielder bounced around the minor leagues as a two-time 40-base stealer. He then became a coach, working with Cleveland before coming to the Red Sox to replace Ramón Vázquez, who was promoted to bench coach.

“It’s been ridiculous,” said Duran. “Every time we go into the meeting, he’s always talking about baserunning. He takes really good pride in it. I think we take good pride in taking advantage of it. We always have really good jumps on guys. He thinks that everybody can take a base, and I believe it.”

Praise for Hudson echoes through the Sox clubhouse; he has become someone many players trust to identify and communicate intricacies that can give them a baserunning advantage.

Hudson described one such key that he relayed to Turner, and while the coach didn’t specify what game or pitcher it came from, the process explained how the veteran is often able to leave so early on his steals.

The pitcher Hudson described took 1.35-1.4 seconds to reach the plate if you started the timer after he lifted his leg, a quick delivery that would make it tough to steal. But this pitcher “leaked” his weight ever so slightly backward before his pitching motion, a near-imperceptible transfer that Turner could see and break on.

Identifying such tells can give a baserunner an extra half-second to work with — a massive advantage.

“Once you see it once and you have success, you kind of get eager and hungry for more of that,” Turner said.

Even though he clocks in slower than three-quarters of major leaguers, Masataka Yoshida is second on the team with eight steals. Ezra Shaw/Getty

Hudson has evoked similarly unlikely production from Masataka Yoshida — who is in the 27th percentile of Baseball Savant’s sprint speed rankings but is second on the team with eight steals and has yet to be caught. He already has matched his career high from his seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.

The 30-year-old Yoshida has found success on the basepaths because of his adherence to the details Hudson provides in meetings. Yoshida wants to get to 10 stolen bases, a goal Hudson thinks is readily achievable.

“He hits a ball and he immediately knows his job is to become a baserunner,” Hudson said.

But not every pitcher has the tells that the more deliberate members of the Red Sox exploit; that’s where speed — something Duran possesses in excess — takes over.

Duran is seventh in the league in stolen bases with 23, but his speed extends further than that. The 27-year-old has made the hustle double a staple of his repertoire; 12 of his 32 two-base hits were created by his speed.

“There’s a handful of them that not another player in the league goes home to second base,” Hudson said.

Duran’s actions ratchet up the importance of opposing outfielders’ actions; they know the slightest mishandle could let him advance to scoring position.

“Sometimes it’s going to put so much pressure on them, they’re going to bobble a ball or they’re going to let a ball go by and we’re going to get an extra 90 feet,” Hudson said.

It’s an example of a philosophy Hudson picked up in Cleveland from special adviser for player development Johnny Goryl: think in twos, or 180 feet, when running the bases.

First base/outfield coach Kyle Hudson is figuring out ways to unlock baserunning advantages. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

If you hit a single, assume you’re getting that first 90 feet and burst out of the batter’s box to try and gain second base. When you’re on first base, think about how to get to third base. When you’re on second, your focus is on how you’re going to score.

It’s an approach that emphasizes capitalizing on every edge, something the Sox need to do if they hope to claw their way into the playoff picture.

But even a moment’s inattention can lead to gaffes. The Sox have had some high-profile ones, none worse than a triple play against Atlanta punctuated by an overzealous Yoshida getting thrown out on an ill-advised tag-up.

The day after the triple play, Hudson said it was largely about a bad read. He told the players in a meeting that he’s OK with aggressive mistakes as long as they learn from them and don’t repeat them.

“I would rather us be more aggressive than passive and teach off of that right?” he said. “It’s hard to be able to try to motivate guys to actually run. These guys are out there running and they have intent.”

In just his first year on the staff, Hudson has gotten his players to believe in him. The Sox listen when he talks because of trust — absorbing the information he gathers, asking questions, and applying the information on the field to put on a baserunning display that belies their team speed.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him @byvarunshankar.