Red Sox return home for favorable matchup vs. Blue Jays, and with chance to move into wild-card position

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will have a shot to beat up on each other come Friday evening at Fenway Park when they start what will amount to a pivotal three-game set. The series is the start to a 10-game homestand for the Sox.

The Blue Jays failed to pull away from the Sox, too. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games, remaining an inconsistent club where the talent on the roster hasn’t matched the results.

SEATTLE — The Red Sox went into their West Coast road trip last week just 1½ games behind the Blue Jays for the third wild card in the American League. After losing two of three to both the Giants and Mariners, the Sox lost a little ground and trail Toronto by two games.

“It’s going to be fun this weekend against the Jays,” manager Alex Cora said after Wednesday’s loss to the Mariners. “Then after that, we have to play good baseball. It should be fun Friday.”

After going 3-16 against the Blue Jays last year, the Red Sox have certainly had all of the fun against Toronto this season. The Sox are 7-0 against the American League East foe, most recently going to Toronto and sweeping three games June 30-July 2.

The Red Sox will have James Paxton, who is elated he made it through the trade deadline, on the mound for the series opener. Paxton, who has a 3.34 ERA in 13 starts, has been close to a sure bet for the Sox. Despite going just five grind-it-out innings in his last start, a loss to the Giants, he managed to hold San Francisco to just one run despite walking a pair and yielding eight hits.

The Blue Jays will send out Alek Manoah, who has struggled and was demoted to the minor leagues in June after 13 starts and a whopping 6.36 ERA, opposite Paxton. Manoah, who has a 5.37 ERA overall, has produced a mixed bag since his return, tallying a 4.34 ERA in his last four starts. Among other issues, Manoah has really lacked command this season, posting 6.3 walks per nine innings. He has dished out 54 walks and teams have scored an equal amount of runs with him on the mound.

For Saturday’s middle game of the series, the Blue Jays will start with Jose Berrios (3.31 ERA) and he will be followed Sunday by Chris Bassitt (4.00). Meanwhile, the Red Sox’ probable starters are still to be determined, likely indicating a bullpen game in at least one — maybe both — of the contests.

Unsettled waters

The pitching situation has become murky for the Sox. They have been running with three starters — Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, and Paxton — for much of the last month-plus, while the two other rotation spots have been filled by the bullpen.

The Sox ranked second in the big leagues entering Thursday in bullpen innings with 121. They have held it together, but, slowly, you are beginning to see the wear and tear.

Chris Martin and Josh Winckowski were down Wednesday. As a result, Cora stuck with John Schreiber in the seventh inning despite his throwing 27 pitches in the previous frame, then had to rely on Richard Bleier. Schreiber and Bleier combined to give up all of the runs in the 6-3 loss while getting just five outs.

Advertisement

During the six-game trip, the bullpen relinquished 13 earned runs, tied for the fifth-most in baseball in that span.

Chris Sale (shoulder) should be returning soon. The same goes for Tanner Houck (facial fracture) and Garrett Whitlock (elbow). Sale will be a starter, but most likely won’t be stretched out enough to go deep into a game. Houck and Whitlock’s roles are still being ironed out.

The Sox need all three sooner rather than later.

“We do believe we have been able to take care of them throughout the last month,” Cora said of the bullpen. “But we have to be very careful.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.