Revolution win dramatic penalty shootout to beat Atlas, advance to Leagues Cup Round of 16

The Revolution (1-0-2 in the tournament) qualified for a Round of 16 match against Queretaro at home next week.

Gustavo Bou converted twice as the Revolution, playing without suspended sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena came back from an early two-goal deficit.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution got the worst of the knock-down, drag-out aspect of their Leagues Cup penalty shootout win over Atlas FC Thursday night. But, despite the loss of captain Carles Gil and right back Brandon Bye to injury, the Revolution rallied for a 2-2 tie in regulation time, then took an 8-7 edge in the penalty shootout on Andrew Farrell’s kick.

Atlas striker Jordy Caicedo caused problems from the start, earning a free kick on a Matt Polster foul, which led to a shot cleared off the line by Farrell, and a Caicedo header saved by Earl Edwards Jr.

Mateo Garcia opened the scoring, finishing a 20-yard left-footer in the eighth minute, concluding an impressive build-up. Polster appeared to break up the play, but ended up out of position, teammates failing to recover, leaving Garcia open. Caicedo upped the lead in the 11th minute, heading in a rebound of his shot on a breakaway. Caicedo started the move as Farrell’s clearance popped into the center circle, speeding past Farrell, Mark-Anthony Kaye, and Dave Romney, his shot stopped by Edwards before he headed past a retreating Kaye just inside the near post.

The Revolution picked up the pace, speeding up their ball movement and going to one-touch passing, matching Atlas’ confident combination play. The accelerated attack paid off as Bou cut the deficit in the 30th minute. The play was set up as Gil and Bye played a give-and-go, Gil’s shot deflected by Camilo Vargas for Bou’s back post finish, his seventh goal of the year.

Three minutes later, Gil appeared to be tripped from behind, referee Fernando Guerrero allowing play to continue, then cautioning Gil, apparently for dissent. Bye had a chance to equalize in first-half stoppage time, his outside-of-the-foot chip off a DeJuan Jones cross knocked away by Vargas.

Guerrero issued three cautions and several players went down injured early in the second half, the Revolution losing Bye to a right leg injury, as he fell after committing a foul on Jaziel Martinez, in the opening seconds, and Gil in the 73rd minute. Ryan Spaulding replaced Bye, entering at left back, with Jones moving to right back. Atlas midfielder Eduardo Aguirre departed on a stretcher, replaced by Brian Lozano in the 54th minute.

Gil went down and stayed on the turf for two-plus minutes as Anderson Santamaria was cautioned in the 56th minute. Gil was visibly affected and was replaced by his brother, Nacho.

Bou equalized with the rebound of his own penalty kick, saved by Vargas, in the 79th minute. Giacomo Vrioni earned the penalty, going down in a clash with Santamaria, Guerrero immediately making the call before being surrounded by Atlas players.

Farrell clinched the shootout after Jose Abella’s shot hit the crossbar.