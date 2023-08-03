In this camp, Mac Jones has become the leader of a Patriots fun bunch on offense

Through eight training camp practices, it’s clear New England’s offense not only is having more success than it did at this time last year, but having fun, too. As the offense has started to find its groove, the players, especially Jones, sure seem to be enjoying the progress. They’re celebrating their scores, trash-talking one another, and playing with energy.

But to start the 2023 season? There are smiles, dances, and high-fives all-around.

FOXBOROUGH — By the end of the 2022 season, emotional outbursts and sideline screams became the lasting images of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

“I think it’s fun,” Jones said. “It’s one of the things this offseason I put a lot of thought into, just enjoying the game, especially practice.

“It’s good to have fun, but at the end of the day, we’re out here working. Putting in the work is the most important part, but we just have to have that juice every day. It comes from the leader and the leaders of the team.”

Jones’s efforts are already paying off.

“That dude, he’s a spark,” wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “He’s the spark of our offense. It starts with him and we just kind of all feed off of it. Once that’s going, the O-line to the running backs to receivers to tight ends, we’re all just pouring in. When he’s having fun, we’re having fun. The confidence level is through the roof.”

While at least one opposing defensive end may call Jones’s trash talk “disrespectful,” his teammates seem to love it. Wide receiver DeVante Parker said he’s the best on the team for his “quick” and “subtle” quips. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley gave him a shout-out, too.

For Jones, setting the tone is an important part of his development as a leader. And he’s hopeful the new emphasis on joy will translate to wins.

“I feel like I need to do that better and just try to lead the team more so from the mental side,” Jones said. “Obviously, the plays and all the physical stuff is there. I just have to go out there and try and lead. Really, for me, I’ve always been a fun person, in my opinion.

“Hopefully, people agree. But that’s why people like to play with me, because we like to go out there and have fun and compete. I just have to be consistent there. I feel like sometimes if I’m not consistent, you can tell, and that’s something I’m trying to work on.”

Other observations from training camp Thursday:

▪ Cornerback Jack Jones left practice for about 20 minutes for an unknown reason. On the play prior to his exit — an incompletion intended for Kendrick Bourne — Jones seemed frustrated and threw off his hand pads. The interaction between Jones and Bourne did not seem to escalate, but safety Jabrill Peppers started walking Jones off the field moments later.

It initially looked as though Jones had been kicked out, before he eventually returned to the main fields. Director of player personnel Matt Groh spoke with Jones for an extended period, as did cornerback Jalen Mills. Peppers also came over to speak to him.

Jones ultimately did not return to action, but remained on the sideline wearing his helmet.

Whatever prompted Thursday’s exit marked the first on-field incident for Jones, who had begun to earn more snaps with the starters after playing primarily with the backups to open camp amid his ongoing legal situation.

▪ Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez leveled a big hit on wide receiver Raleigh Webb during team drills, prompting the defensive players on the sideline to erupt in excitement. Gonzalez has stressed the importance of playing with physicality, but he shrugged off the impressive sequence.

“We’re just playing football,” he said. “Diagnosing the play, seeing the play, and trying my best to go make the play. It’s always exciting to come out, play football, and feel all the energy from the vets and everyone on the field.”

▪ Safety Kyle Dugger intercepted Mac Jones during an 11-on-11 period. Dugger, who has picked off Jones three times this summer, is setting himself up for a big payday. It might be wise for the Patriots to prioritize extending Dugger and prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

▪ Rookie Chad Ryland showed off his big leg, intensifying the kicking competition with incumbent Nick Folk. While it’s difficult to judge the accuracy of the kicks from the media seating area, it looked as though Ryland knocked down all seven of his attempts, ranging from 30 to nearly 50 yards.

The key for Ryland is remaining accurate and establishing consistency, but he certainly seems to have the edge over Folk on leg strength alone.

Two seasons ago, kicker Quinn Nordin, an undrafted rookie out of Michigan, made the 53-man roster over Folk, who was signed to the practice squad. But Nordin, also known for his power, never ended up attempting a field goal in a game and was placed on injured reserve that September before getting released.

It will be interesting to see how the competition plays out this time around, given that the Patriots spent a fourth-round pick on Ryland. If the Patriots cut Folk, they create $2.2 million in salary-cap space with $585,000 in dead money.

▪ There’s been a lot of discussion about players the Patriots could have added (DeAndre Hopkins, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook), but Mac Jones gave a strong endorsement to the current offense.

“I’m happy with the guys that we have in the room,” he said. “I really do think we have enough. I think we have plenty enough. The offensive line looks really good right now. The skill players are doing great. And the older guys are really setting the standard.”

▪ There were no new absences.

Left guard Cole Strange has not practiced since suffering an apparent leg injury Monday. Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery also remains sidelined with his leg injury. Others still out: right guard Michael Onwenu (physically unable to perform list), safety Cody Davis (PUP), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list), and linebacker Terez Hall.

Once again, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and offensive tackle Trent Brown spent time on the lower fields without pads. Others limited: wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, guard Chasen Hines, defensive back Brad Hawkins, and defensive tackle DaMarcus Mitchell.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, meanwhile, returned to full participation.

