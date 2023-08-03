US women’s team has lacked an identity in this World Cup, making the road tougher

But simply surviving is not what the four-time champions ever have been about. Not only have they always moved on, they’ve always won a medal. That’s their baseline. So by failing to win its group for only the second time in nine tournaments, the US made it as difficult as possible for itself.

Not that they weren’t entitled to smile, to dance, and to take selfies with fans. The US women’s soccer team did what it had to do with its draw against Portugal. It picked up the point that it needed to finish second behind the Netherlands in its World Cup group and advance to the second round.

Advertisement

Instead of a date with South Africa in the Round of 16 Sunday morning, the Americans got Sweden, which has made their lives miserable on multiple occasions.

The Swedes are the only opponent ever to defeat the US in group play. They knocked the Americans out of the 2016 Olympics in the quarterfinals. And they beat them by three goals in their Tokyo opener two summers ago.

“We know we can win against them,” said Sweden midfielder Olivia Schough.

The Tre Kronor are exactly the team the US didn’t want to see in this tournament, especially before the medal round. But the Americans simply weren’t good enough to avoid them. Two draws and four goals win few groups.

Winning your quartet makes for an easier second-round opponent and a smoother road to the final. For the US in past years, that has meant Chinese Taipei instead of China, England instead of Germany, Colombia instead of Brazil.

When the Americans finished second to Sweden in 2011, they faced Brazil instead of Australia and went through hell.

After falling behind in the 92nd minute, the US needed the most dramatic goal in tournament history to advance, a long ball from Megan Rapinoe to Abby Wambach for a 122nd-minute header that got the Yanks to a shootout victory.

Advertisement

This time, instead of South Africa and either Switzerland or Spain, the US gets Sweden and Japan, thus far the best team in the tournament. Winning a record third straight Cup has become decidedly more difficult than it needed to be.

As unsettling as was the 0-0 result with the Portuguese, whom the US have owned forever, more troubling was the absence of urgency, of invention, of authority. The Americans did the minimum they had to for advancement.

For all their talk about legacy, this US squad doesn’t seem to have an identity. Perhaps having a record 14 Cup rookies helps explain that, but most of them have played at least a couple dozen matches in a star-spangled uniform. By now they shouldn’t be strangers to one another.

What’s most lacking is a governing philosophy of how the team wants to play, how to assemble the players who can execute it, and how to marshal them on the field.

The Americans didn’t have that philosophy at the Olympics and it showed. They still don’t appear to have it, and that’s on coach Vlatko Andonovski, who has been the man in charge since the last Cup. He selected the roster, he draws up the lineup, he sends in the substitutes.

What we’ve seen so far is a back line that’s loose in the center, a midfield that can’t create and can’t hold, and a forward trio that can’t click. Except for Sophia Smith’s two goals against the overmatched Vietnamese, there has been nothing doing up front.

Advertisement

If there’s an attacking concept, it appears to be: See you at the other end — somehow. But most of the forays have resulted in Alex Morgan looking skyward in frustration.

It has been a frustrating tournament so far for US star Alex Morgan (right). Andrew Cornaga/Associated Press

Unlike their group competitors, the Americans didn’t appear to have a tactical plan. The Vietnamese, wanting to avoid a double-digit disaster, put 10 players behind the ball and emerged with a respectable 3-0 defeat.

The Dutch set out to own the midfield, and after scoring 17 minutes in, they played come-get-us and were content to settle for a draw. Then they dropped seven on the Vietnamese and easily topped the table on goal differential.

Portugal went with five defenders, hoping to stifle the US forwards and eventually get the goal they needed on the counter.

Had Ana Capeta’s 91st-minute shot not doinked the post, the Portuguese would have produced the upset for the ages.

“Our players were brilliant,” said coach Francisco Neto. “They applied our strategy to the letter.”

The Americans understood that they dodged a bullet.

“We expect so much of ourselves,” Morgan said. “We hold the high standard and we wanted to go first in the group. But this World Cup is crazy.”

Canada, the Olympic champion, already is out, as is Brazil. Jamaica, which scored one goal in three matches, plays on. So does Morocco, despite losing its opener, 6-0, to Germany.

Advertisement

And the Germans, two-time titlists, were beaten by Colombia and tied by South Korea, and are gone. “Blamabel,” declared the headline in the tabloid Bild. (“Embarrassing.”)

Even for the sport’s heavyweights, advancement in Cup play is not guaranteed. The Americans can’t be blamed for celebrating survival, but the imperative now is clear. Better be better.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.