What happens in years when the Red Sox sit still at the trade deadline? Let’s take a look back.

This marked the seventh time in the last 19 seasons that the Red Sox remained largely unchanged after the midsummer swap meet. Current general manager Brian O’Halloran has been part of the decision-making inner circle when Theo Epstein, Ben Cherington, Dave Dombrowski, and now Bloom made little more than marginal moves.

Their only moves in advance of trade deadline were a buy-low deal for infielder Luis Urías and a trade sending Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers for a pair of relievers now with the WooSox. That splashless approach under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is not unprecedented.

This wasn’t the first time the Red Sox put the “dead” in deadline.

“[Deadlines are] always an assessment of are there any trade opportunities that we can do that make sense in our position — not just in the standings, but our position organizationally,” said O’Halloran. “I think [all those deadlines are] actually pretty similar in that we contemplated tons of things, and just none of them made sense to do.”

So what happened in those years, and what can be gleaned from how the team operated and what occurred as a result?

▪ 2005: With the Red Sox leading the Yankees by 2½ games, the final deadline days were consumed by the chaos of an ultimately unheeded Manny Ramirez trade request. Though the pitching staff was in tatters one year after a historic championship run, the Sox passed on adding arms at great cost.

“It was the ultimate sellers’ market,” Epstein said. “If you need a carton of milk and put five bucks in your pocket and go to the store to get some milk, and all of a sudden milk is 100 bucks, you may walk out of that store without some milk.”

The Sox limped into the playoffs on the last day of the season and got wiped out in an ALDS sweep.

▪ 2006: Though they were a half-game ahead of the Yankees on deadline day, the Sox’ pitching again was in tatters. Convinced they were nearing the arrival of an elite homegrown core, they preserved their farm system and made no upgrades.

“We have a long-term plan,” said Epstein. “It would have been shortsighted to sacrifice that long-term plan in order to incrementally increase our chances this year.”

A mind-blowing array of injuries and health issues in August led to a collapse and third-place finish.

▪ 2010: The Sox were a solid 58-45, but 6½ games behind the Rays in the chase for a wild-card spot. Their bullpen was in tatters. They wanted to add relief help but found the cost too high.

“It is an empty feeling to come away empty-handed,” Epstein said. “Are we going to give up our best or second-best prospect for what might amount to a marginal upgrade? Probably not in any year.”

The Sox made one buy-low move, acquiring catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who became a key contributor from 2011-13. But he didn’t help in 2010, when the Sox finished with 89 wins.

▪ 2012: In his first season as GM, Cherington considered both buying and selling with a 52-51 team that was four games out of the second wild-card spot. He held tight to prospects and instead made two under-the-radar deals — a reliever-for-reliever trade of Matt Albers for Craig Breslow and a deal sending Lars Anderson to Cleveland for knuckleballer Steven Wright.

Ben Cherington would win a World Series as Red Sox GM in 2013. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Sox collapsed after the deal and took a sledgehammer to the roster with an August blockbuster deal with the Dodgers.

▪ 2015: One year removed from trading Jon Lester at the deadline, the Sox were A. bad (45-58); B. loaded with immensely talented young big leaguers and prospects; and C. still looking for a replacement ace. They couldn’t land a top-of-the-rotation starter at the deadline but thought they’d laid groundwork to do so in the offseason. But two weeks later, Cherington was pushed aside in favor of Dombrowski, and the Sox ended up signing David Price as a free agent in the winter.

▪ 2019: A year after they won the World Series, the Sox’ pitching was in tatters (note the recurring theme!) and their farm system almost devoid of top upper-levels prospects. Dombrowski had dealt for Andrew Cashner at the All-Star break, but with the 59-49 Sox 2½ games out of a wild-card spot on deadline day, he made no further additions or subtractions.

“We’re all-in with what we have,” said Dombrowski. “We had an opportunity to make a lot of trades if we wanted to. We just felt that demands for what we were going to receive, we didn’t want to pay.”

▪ Are there takeaways?

First, whenever a deadline passes — with or without a move — there’s almost always a sense of disappointment.

“Whether you do zero trades or five trades, you’re always going to wish, ‘Geez, I wish we could have done more,’ ” said O’Halloran. “When you’re in contention, you’re always trying to upgrade your team and improve your chances.

“You can’t force opportunities to be there or sell out for opportunities that aren’t worth it.”

Second, none of the seasons in which the Sox stood pat ended particularly well. Only the 2005 team made the postseason, and they got swept in the ALDS.

Third, inactivity didn’t cost the Sox a playoff spot in any of the other seasons. They finished nowhere near the postseason. Marginal upgrades would have achieved little and potentially come at considerable cost. In fact, the biggest inactivity-related regret may have been the decision not to shop Mookie Betts more actively in 2019 before dealing him that offseason.

The final takeaway: Deadline inactivity has served as a prelude to significant change.

Three times that took the form of front-office change. Epstein left after 2005 amid an organizational philosophical fight about balancing present and future. Cherington was replaced by “Dealer Dave” atop the baseball operations masthead in 2015. And Dombrowski was replaced in September 2019 as the Sox shifted their focus to the long term.

And all six times, major roster reshaping occurred after quiet deadlines. Blockbuster moves followed in 2005 (offseason trades for Josh Beckett, Mike Lowell, and Coco Crisp), 2006 (signing Daisuke Matsuzaka, J.D. Drew, and Julio Lugo), 2010 (trade for Adrian Gonzalez, signing Carl Crawford), 2012 (the Dodgers blockbuster, then seven free agent signings in the winter), 2015 (Price), and 2019 (trading Betts).

Past isn’t necessarily prelude. Each season and offseason present different circumstances. None of the past scenarios align precisely with the 2023 Red Sox, but there certainly are similarities with the 2005-06 teams (neither the current farm system nor big league team are as good as in those years, but directionally, things are trending similarly) and 2015 (when young talent was on the cusp of coalescing but the team needed a major pitching upgrade).

Whether the ensuing months prove similar or divergent — first with the team’s fortunes in a postseason push, then in terms of potential offseason shakeups — remains to be seen.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.