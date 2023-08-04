Syndicated show-dependent Comedy Central to release a TV movie

Comedy Central has been the source of many good scripted series, in addition to its late-night slate, with shows such as “Reno 911,” “Broad City,” and “Corporate” over the years. But these days, the cable channel relies heavily on syndicated shows like “The Office,” with only three scripted originals on its schedule — “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” “Digman!,” and “South Park.”

So I am surprised to see that Comedy Central is going to premiere a TV movie. That doesn’t happen very often. It’s called “Office Race,” and it features Beck Bennett — I’ve missed seeing him on “Saturday Night Live” — as an aimless guy who’s driven to one-up his annoying, exercise-obsessed boss, played by Joel McHale. He decides to train for a marathon, because there is no better motivator than spite.