Weekend-long, multi-genre music festival is Zoe Sparks’ Boston bon voyage

Before she leaves Boston, musician Zoe Sparks wanted to host a proper send-off: a two-night music festival with 16 bands and solo acts with area ties. From horn-heavy rock and whimsical jazz ensembles to self-produced rappers and guitar-plucking singer-songwriters, the Zopocalypse music festival will span genres at Warehouse XI in Union Square. The event is produced by Sparks, a Los Angeles native who came to Boston five years ago to study bass performance at Berklee College of Music. She said Zopocalypse is her “last hurrah” before she moves back west with her band at the end of August.
Sparks explained that most of the performers are bands she’s shared a bill with before, like Big Fat Meanies, a rock band from Central Pennsylvania, and Lazy Bird, a funk group from Burlington, Vt.
Advertisement
“This whole festival I’m throwing is a selfish act, created for me to listen to all the music I want to hear for two days straight,” Sparks joked.
Sparks headlines the festival both nights, performing classic disco covers on Saturday and her original music on Sunday. The lineup includes Allston rock band Sly Fang, and Maine-based indie-soul group Midnight Breakfast. The festival also showcases indie singer-songwriters like Berklee College of Music alumni Angela Morano and Emme Cannon. Local food and art vendors will also sell their wares at the festival, including baked goods from Jojo’s Cookies, handmade jewelry by KaidenMakesHappyStuff, sustainable clothing from Thrift Flips by Danielle, and stickers by Slugs N’ Kisses, among others.
ZOPOCALYPSE
Aug. 5-6, 3:30 p.m. Starting at $26. 21+ Warehouse XI, 11 Sanborn Court, Somerville. eventbrite.com
Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.