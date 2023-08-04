Weekend-long, multi-genre music festival is Zoe Sparks’ Boston bon voyage

Zoe Sparks performing at Arlene's Grocery in May 2022. Ulysses Media

Before she leaves Boston, musician Zoe Sparks wanted to host a proper send-off: a two-night music festival with 16 bands and solo acts with area ties. From horn-heavy rock and whimsical jazz ensembles to self-produced rappers and guitar-plucking singer-songwriters, the Zopocalypse music festival will span genres at Warehouse XI in Union Square. The event is produced by Sparks, a Los Angeles native who came to Boston five years ago to study bass performance at Berklee College of Music. She said Zopocalypse is her “last hurrah” before she moves back west with her band at the end of August.

Sparks explained that most of the performers are bands she’s shared a bill with before, like Big Fat Meanies, a rock band from Central Pennsylvania, and Lazy Bird, a funk group from Burlington, Vt.