FDA approves postpartum depression pill from two Cambridge drug firms

The drug, which was called zuranolone in clinical trials, will be marketed as Zurzuvae.

But regulators evidently didn’t clear it to treat major depressive disorder, a far more prevalent condition for which there are already multiple slower-acting approved drugs. That appeared to be a setback for the two Cambridge-based makers of the new medicine, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen. They had hoped approval for both disorders would make the treatment a blockbuster boasting annual sales of $1 billion or more.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first pill designed to treat postpartum depression , a fast-acting antidepressant for a common disorder that affects up to 1 in 8 women after childbirth.

Unlike older antidepressants that are sometimes prescribed off label for postpartum depression and can take up to 12 weeks to provide full benefits, Zurzuvae is taken daily for two weeks and acts quickly. Some recipients of the pill felt better after only two of the 14 doses, according to researchers.

Until now, the only drug specifically approved for postpartum depression was Zulresso, another medicine from Sage that was cleared by regulators in 2019. That had to be given as a 60-hour intravenous infusion at authorized health care facilities and was a commercial flop.

There was no immediate announcement on what the drug partners plan to charge for the medicine.

“Postpartum depression is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition in which women experience sadness, guilt, worthlessness—even, in severe cases, thoughts of harming themselves or their child. And, because postpartum depression can disrupt the maternal-infant bond, it can also have consequences for the child’s physical and emotional development,” said Dr. Tiffany R. Farchione, director of the Division of Psychiatry in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Having access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women coping with extreme, and sometimes life-threatening, feelings.”

