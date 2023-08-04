A book fair for grownups — with beer

The structure is similar to the book fairs brought to elementary and middle schools, where an array of books, games, and school supplies are showcased, market-style, for purchase. Except this one also sells beer.

Over a hundred bookworms are expected at Trillium Brewing Fort Point on Aug. 6 for the second of three of Porter Square Books’ annual Grown-up Book Fair events.

Porter Square Books hosted its first Grown-up Book Fair in October 2018. Similar events have been found throughout the state: Roving booksellers Hygge House Books hosted an event with retro merch and tunes at BearMoose Brewing Company in Everett last September. Bow Market in Somerville added its first Adult Book Fair to its fourth all-ages event in March. The Union Square retail hub partnered with Tiny Turns Paperie and All She Wrote Books to curate titles with programming like themed cocktails and the Poetry Brothel.

Aeronaut Brewing in Somerville is the temporary home to Porter Square Bookstore’s fair twice this year: first in May and again on Sept. 3 for a final Back-to-School-themed fair. But for the Aug. 6 event, the staff will bring the approximately 100 popular titles and staff favorites to Trillium Brewery’s Seaport patio, a short walk from the bookstore’s Boston Edition location.

The vibe of the event? “It’s definitely bustling,” Porter Square Books Events Manager Catherine Peerson wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. “Early on, it is easy to spot which titles people are most drawn to and it is exciting to see them connect with a book we brought. We love talking about books in general, but it’s always great putting a book in someone’s hands that they might not have picked up on their own.”.

The selection spans genres, but is limited to narrow your scope while shopping, said bookseller Wendy Wunder, who works at the Cambridge location and recommended Mona Awad’s “Bunny” to attendees. “You’re not overwhelmed.” she added. “You can just focus on what your next read will be.”

Wunder remembers her childhood book fair in New Jersey as “the best day of the year.” A semi-truck would pull into the parking lot, she explained, and unveil an interior lined with books, ready for purchase.

Wunder thinks their grown-up fairs offer a sense of nostalgia. “It’s a really comforting event to be at,” she said. “It feels good to be surrounded by people who are most likely book lovers.”

“[The fair] also adds a little intellectual stimulation to your day drinking,” she joked. During each event, attendees can order from the partnering brewery’s menu. The alcoholic beverages, as the name implies, are for grown-ups only, though all ages are encouraged to attend.

Wunder explained there is a social element to the fair, with fellow readers encouraged to mingle as they imbibe. “People were like pointing at books and saying, ‘Have you read this? Have you heard that?’ and ‘I love this because…’ so then they would take their books back to their tables, and the conversation continued,” she said.

As for the classic book fair trinkets? According to Wunder, a hot commodity has been pocket mushrooms — carved crystals in the shape of tiny mushrooms.

Sunday, Aug. 6, noon-4 p.m. Trillium Brewing, 50 Thompson Place. portersquarebooks.com





Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com.