In praise of the purpose-free, anti-self-care weekend

I use the word committed deliberately, because initially it felt like I was committing a slothful family-life sin, even though my husband was fine — um, maybe even excited? — with the arrangement. My first instinct was to be uncomfortable about choosing solitude, to rationalize it, and to promise myself to stack the empty hours with enlightenment like some 21st-century, SUV-driving Henry David Thoreau, or to at least catch up on organizing our playroom.

Last weekend, I committed the ultimate grown-up indulgence: I declined to join my husband and kids at our family’s summer cabin and spent a weekend alone. Not only that, but I did absolutely nothing productive whilst they were away besides recycle two ancient printers at Staples. (So easy! Highly recommend.)

I even asked friends if not going would make me a “horrible person.” I was missing out on chances: to take photos of my kids perched on paddleboards at the lake, to squeeze out every ounce of summer. To justify it, I felt compelled to squeeze out those hours in a different way, so my family would come home to a pristine abode and color-coded sock drawers.

But I was tired of being squeezed, and I needed to listen to my own silence. When I say silence, I really mean silence — the antidote to that voice in your head telling you to do more, be more, to make even relaxation count. Because the true issue isn’t the discomfort that comes from taking time away from family. It’s the pervasive sense that even untethered moments must be logged. Somehow, if I framed the weekend as “me time,” it was acceptable. But why did I need to justify it at all, and to whom? Why did I need a license to loaf?

The pressure of productive self-care — of optimizing even downtime — is exhausting. Now, it’s not just: Are you doing enough? It’s: Are you not doing enough? There’s even a new TikTok trend, bed-rotting, wherein you, too, can quietly protest overwork like a Victorian pneumonic by languishing in bed all day, surrounded by books, laptops, and perhaps some aromatic candles — a more performative, desperately reactionary form of hygge, preferably with photos. It’s not a life choice; it’s a look: glamorous introversion. It’s all a look.

Enough. I am so tired of being told how to be, or how not to be. I’m done with the relentless quantification and qualification of it all: of my smartwatch measuring my steps; my Instagram feed promising me ways toward wellness, which has swollen into a $1.5 trillion industry, and dubious boutique anti-anxiety medications tracking me across the Internet like Bigfoot.

Socrates once said that the unexamined life was not worth living. Now, we examine our lives so much that we’re barely living. (Maybe I watched too much “Sex and the City” this weekend.) We’re ticking off to-do lists, measuring steps, fielding meditation reminders, worrying about wellness, ding-ding-ding. We’re so busy striving that we’re not actually existing.

And so: I did not attempt to reorganize my middle-schooler’s foul sweatshirt drawer. I did not take photos of the board games in our playroom to foist upon my town’s garage sale group. I didn’t even pre-make lunches for the week.

Instead, I visited the air-conditioned library and browsed trashy Jackie Collins novels (and checked out a few). I got banh mi and wolfed it in my car, listening to Warren Zevon, until mayonnaise dripped down my wrist. I ate Ethiopian food out of the carton while watching old Jerry Orbach episodes of “Law & Order,” which we all know are the best ones. I hard-boiled eggs. I sat on my deck, in the sun, next to some plants that need a good watering.

It was a thoroughly small, purpose-free weekend. I needed this time, and not because I work really hard. I needed it because I deserve it, because I’m human — and you do, too. Sometimes, a weekend needs to be small. Uneventful. Driven purely by pleasure, without agenda or directive.

I know: This isn’t always practical. There will be lacrosse games, birthday parties at trampoline parks in far-flung locales, piano recitals, childcare crises. But when the opportunity to do something purely for yourself arrives, don’t force yourself to optimize it. Don’t label it as self-care or bed-rotting, if you don’t want to, because that implies a goal. Don’t justify it at all. Just let yourself exist. Eat the takeout, watch the trashy show, take the nap. It only matters because you do.

