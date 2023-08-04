Richard Russo reunites with old friends in ‘Somebody’s Fool’

In 2016′s “Everybody’s Fool,” Russo returned to North Bath. This time, it was also to have more time with his late friend Paul Newman. The screen star played Sully in the 1994 film version of “Nobody’s Fool,” earning an Oscar nomination for best actor.

In 1993, Richard Russo introduced readers to the fictional town of North Bath, N.Y., in his novel “Nobody’s Fool.” The residents are like many of Russo’s characters from his long and storied career: layered, humorous, full of heart, and forever tied to a place that seemed to kick them when they were up or down. Russo, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for a story about another fictional town, “Empire Falls,” says that he began writing “Nobody’s Fool” as a way to revisit his late father, who the main character of Sully is based on.

Author Richard Russo will be in conversation with Ann Patchett for Harvard Bookstore at the Brattle in Cambridge on Aug. 7.

This summer, Russo sent his readers to upstate New York again with “Somebody’s Fool,” which came out late July. While Sully has passed away, his presence is still felt among the familiar faces who remain.

The novel follows retired police chief Douglas Raymer as he teams up with his ex-girlfriend, and newly appointed police chief, Charice Bond, to investigate a decomposed body found in the San Souci hotel. The residents of North Bath also deal with being absorbed by a wealthier rival town, estranged sons reappearing, a new villain, romantic possibilities, and grief. Readers will never look at a jelly doughnut again without getting emotional.

Before Russo and fellow prolific author Ann Patchett bring their newest works to the Brattle on Aug. 7, he spoke over Zoom from his office in Portland, Maine.

"Somebody's Fool" by Richard Russo was released in July. It is the third "Fool" novel from the author. Uncredited/Associated Press

Q. What is it about the residents of North Bath that keep you, and readers, wanting more?

A. I have always written first and foremost to entertain myself. I don’t enjoy being in the company of fictional characters who don’t really interest me any more than I enjoy being in the company of bores in real life. My grand strategy as a fiction writer is to surround myself with people who are going to keep me entertained, and [do so] for the better part of four years, because that’s how long it takes me to write these books. If you enjoy coming back to this place and to these people, I think you’re just piggybacking on the enjoyment that I get revisiting them.

Q. Did the film version of “Nobody’s Fool” and the actors’ performances change the way you thought about the characters that reappear in “Somebody’s Fool”?

A. What I remember about Philip [Seymour Hoffman, who played police officer Raymer] was his incredible generosity. On the set of “Nobody’s Fool” and “Empire Falls,” Philip was one of those people who wanted to make sure that not just his fellow actors, but all the people who were a part of the production, had a place to go eat, or if there was a party, to make sure that they knew where it was and how to get there. And I think that [was] one of the things that I’ve invested in Raymer. Clueless as he may be in these last two “Fools” novels, Raymer has that same ability to look after people and that innate kindness.

Q. What are your thoughts on the looming presence of A.I.?

A. On a good day, I’m scared. On a bad day, I’m terrified. I’m not terrified that writers will ultimately lose their primacy in storytelling. I think, probably, you could tell ChatGPT, “Give me a draft of Richard Russo’s fourth ‘Fool’ novel,” and I suspect it could give you something in maybe 10 minutes. It does have the ability to churn something out; I don’t think, ultimately, it would be very good.

What worries [me] from a creative standpoint is that the writer would be tempted to make use of that for something like a first draft. I can see the temptation because it takes us a long time to write. Of course, the big theft has already taken place, hasn’t it? The Authors Guild is now arguing [that] one of the reasons that A.I. can do this is that it has uploaded every single Richard Russo novel and story. All of our books have already been uploaded. We are teaching this machine what it’s like to imitate human thought and behavior. Even if we started today, and said, “no more thievery, you’ve stolen all you’re going to steal from people like me,” it’s already way too late. They’ve gone to school on us and Pandora’s box is open.

Q. Has your exploration of writing about small towns changed since you began writing about them?

A. I don’t think they’ve changed very much. A small town is the perfect crucible for investigations about rich and poor, have and have not. That’s what I love about small towns and why they’ve been so rich to the world of the “Fool” novels. The haves and have-nots, their lives are not separated, they cannot escape each other, they have to deal with each other on a daily basis.

Interview was edited and condensed.

Sara Farizan is a Massachusetts-based author of books for young readers. You can follow her on Instagram @sara.farizan.



