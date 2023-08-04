9 lightning strikes reported in Moultonborough, N.H., as thunderstorms cross over the Lakes Region

Firefighters in Moultonborough, N.H., responded to nine reports of lightning strikes in less than an hour on Friday afternoon, including at a summer camp where four campers were taken to the hospital, according to Moultonborough Fire Rescue.
The campers were inside a cabin at Camp Tecumseh on Lake Winnipesaukee when lightning struck multiple trees outside, Moultonborough Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. It was not clear whether the campers were injured but all four were taken to local hospitals “for precautionary treatment.” The camp could not immediately be reached for comment late Friday.
Crews responded to a total of nine lightning incidents between 2:48 p.m. and 3:20 p.m., brought on by a string of fierce thunderstorms that passed through southern New Hampshire and across the Lakes Region, the post said.
Advertisement
Today between 2:48pm to 3:20pm Moultonborough firefighters responded to nine incidents involving lightning strikes. One...Posted by Moultonborough Fire Rescue on Friday, August 4, 2023
The storms brought heavy rain and ping-pong ball-sized hail to some areas, including Claremont on the Vermont border where flash floods were reported, according to John Cannon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Cannon said the storms were brought on by a cold front that slowly passed across Vermont and into New Hampshire and then to southern Maine.
Good evening, thunderstorms are moving into the area. Flash flooding, hail, and damaging winds are all possible with developing storms. Here's a look at the current radar loop. #NHwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/jENQEGXFzd— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) August 4, 2023
”Quite a few storms erupted over the region,” Cannon said. “They were pretty slow-moving and were in the region for a couple of hours.”
Moultonborough firefighters also responded to lightning strikes on Garwood Lane, Wallace Point Road, Eagle Shore Road, Gansy Lane, Hall Lane, two on Tanglewood Shore Road, and Moultonborough Neck Road.
Only minor property damage was reported, the department said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.