9 lightning strikes reported in Moultonborough, N.H., as thunderstorms cross over the Lakes Region

Firefighters in Moultonborough, N.H., responded to nine reports of lightning strikes in less than an hour on Friday afternoon, including at a summer camp where four campers were taken to the hospital, according to Moultonborough Fire Rescue.

The campers were inside a cabin at Camp Tecumseh on Lake Winnipesaukee when lightning struck multiple trees outside, Moultonborough Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. It was not clear whether the campers were injured but all four were taken to local hospitals “for precautionary treatment.” The camp could not immediately be reached for comment late Friday.

Crews responded to a total of nine lightning incidents between 2:48 p.m. and 3:20 p.m., brought on by a string of fierce thunderstorms that passed through southern New Hampshire and across the Lakes Region, the post said.