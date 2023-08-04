Obama posts tribute to Tafari Campbell, who drowned near Martha’s Vineyard estate: ‘I’ll miss him every day’

“Tafari Campbell showed us what true character looks like,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “He believed that actions speak louder than words. And he used his immense gifts to bring people together, provide comfort, and spread joy. I’ll miss him every day.”

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday posted a moving tribute to Tafari Campbell, a White House chef during the Obama years who apparently drowned while paddle boarding near the former president’s estate on Martha’s Vineyard on July 23.

Campbell, of Dumfries, Va., had been paddle boarding in Edgartown Great Pond when he appeared briefly to struggle and went under the water. He did not return to the surface, authorities said.

Campbell had worked as a sous chef for President Obama, and had continued that service since the former president left office. Campbell had been visiting Martha’s Vineyard that Sunday, State Police have said.

He is survived by his wife, Sherise, and the couple’s twin boys, according to a prior statement from Barack and Michelle Obama. On July 25, Sherise Campbell posted a short post on Instagram asking for support for herself and her loved ones.

“My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed,” Sherise Campbell wrote. “Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband.”

First responders arrived at the Obama’s Edgartown home overlooking Great Pond around 7:45 p.m. in response to an emergency call. Barack and Michelle Obama were at another location on the island at the time of the search Sunday night, officials have said. Another paddle boarder saw Campbell go under the water.

Campbell was standing on his paddle board, lost his balance and fell into the water, then struggled to stay afloat but could not do so, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

The other paddle boarder tried to swim to Campbell, but did not reach him in time, Procopio said. That paddle boarder then swam to shore and notified a person on shore of what had happened, he said.

“That person placed a 911 call to the Dukes County Regional Emergency Communications Center, which initiated an immediate emergency search and rescue response by numerous public safety agencies,” Procopio said.

Crews searched for hours that night, then paused their operations until the following morning.

According to State Police, Campbell’s body was recovered about 100 feet from shore and under 8 feet of water shortly before 10 a.m. on July 24.

An initial post-mortem examination by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, found no evidence that the death was suspicious, Procopio said. There were no signs of external trauma or injuries, Procopio said.

Since Campbell’s death, those who knew him celebrated Campbell for his skills as a chef and the joy he brought to other people’s lives.

Campbell was “a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,” the Obamas had said in a prior statement on July 24.

After Obama left office, they asked Campbell to stay with them, they said. “He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone,” the Obamas said.

Sam Kass, who also served as an Obama White House chef, called Campbell a “kind, gentle, and decent” man in an Instagram post on July 25.

During the Obama years, the pair worked together to brew White House beer, Kass said. A YouTube video from 2012 recorded those moments in a White House kitchen, as Kass and Campbell prepared selections like a honey ale and a honey porter.

Kass, in his Instagram post, also described Campbell an “immensely talented” chef.

“I loved that man. And I will miss him dearly,” Kass said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.