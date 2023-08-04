Once possible downpours clear out, weekend weather looks good

Severe weather is possible Friday, especially over northern and western New England.

As a frontal system approaches, a band of showers and thunderstorms will move east. The highest risk for severe weather today is over western New England, but some of these storms, in weekend fashion, could make it to the coastline.

Clouds and humidity have returned to conclude the work week. A few showers crisscrossed Northern Massachusetts earlier, but we are really waiting for the afternoon for the more significant precipitation Friday.

Due to the higher amount of moisture in the air, there could be a few downpours. Street flooding will be possible in any of the heavier cells.

With the limited sunshine, temperatures will hold mainly in the 70s. However, with the humidity, It still feels very summery. There will be a line of showers and storms moving east this afternoon and evening. There is the potential for some of these storms to “train” and create a lot of rain in a localized area. “Training” is when storms keep moving over the same general spot and leave a lot of rainfall.

A general line of showers and storms is forecast to press east into the evening. Some could contain heavy rainfall. WeatherBELL

The showers and storms will wind down this evening. As the line exits the coastline, I expect skies to become partly to mostly sunny on Saturday. If you’re a very early riser it still could look a little murky, but cloud cover is forecast to diminish.

The map below shows the percentage of clouds forecast at noon on Sunday. Notice there’s going to be more blue than gray.

The percentage of clouds Sunday is forecast to be quite low. The higher numbers represent more clouds. WeatherBELL

Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday there should be a little more sunshine and somewhat lower humidity. If you’re headed to the beach and you get out of the water, the drier air will make it feel a little bit cooler as the water evaporates off your skin.

Lower dew points Sunday bring a warm and dry feeling to the air. WeatherBELL

A couple of notes about daylight this time of the year. This evening is our final sunset in the 8 p.m. hour. The next time will be later in May 2024.

We’re also losing just over 2 minutes of daylight each 24-hour rotation of the planet, and in the next few weeks it becomes even more noticeable. As the daylight continues to decrease, average temperatures are also following.

Boston still has not had an official heat wave this summer. The last time there was a year without three consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or higher was 2014. There’s still time for us to have an official heatwave, but we are slowly running out.

There was not an official heat wave in Boston in 2014, which was the last time we didn’t experience three consecutive days of 90 degree weather. NOAA DATa



