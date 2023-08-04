How specially trained dogs sniff out human remains underwater

Once they approached the shoreline, Ethier said, it took Riggs less than 20 minutes to pinpoint a spot on the lake’s surface that was just above the missing man, Wilinson Orbe Quito , a 21-year-old roofer originally from Ecuador. Riggs fixated on a spot in the sand and dug furiously. He then swam along an invisible path toward a point, just past the safety buoys that mark a sharp drop-off in depth, and swam in circles — signaling his find.

The partner is Riggs, a 4-year-old black Labrador retriever trained to find human remains by sniffing out the odors a body produces as it decomposes.

Matt Ethier got the call at 6:46 a.m. on July 22: A man had drowned in Lake Maspenock the night before, and rescue workers still couldn’t find his body. Could Ethier, an Auburn firefighter, and his partner assist in the search?

Using those coordinates, it took a diver 10 minutes to locate Orbe Quito’s underwater resting place.

Hopkinton Fire Chief Gary Daugherty Jr., who coordinated the response, said he’s been on about a dozen water recovery missions, but this was the first using a dog.

Riggs ran from a small pond behind the Auburn fire station. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“Any time that I have a recovery or a missing person, I will use a dog from now on,” Daugherty said.

Ethier has been preparing Riggs for such grim but important missions since Riggs was a puppy. Riggs has become remarkably good at his job: This was his 10th successful assist since 2020, Ethier said.

But Ethier is quick to say that their role is only part of a much bigger operation that often involves dozens of emergency responders.

“We’re not looking for recognition. We’re looking to give closure to the families, as well as ending the search,” he said.

Firefighter Matthew Ethier and K-9 Riggs of the Auburn Fire Rescue Department assisted several agencies in the search for a missing man in the Ashland Reservoir on December 16, 2020. Auburn Fire Rescue Department

Humans have relied on dogs’ acute olfactory capabilities for centuries, but only in recent decades have researchers and the working dog community begun to develop sophisticated training for so-called cadaver dogs.

Police departments in the United States started training dogs to locate human remains in the 1970s. More recently, researchers have found dogs can be trained to locate far older remains buried underground, including Black and Indigenous burial grounds, some more than 9,000 years old.

Bodies release organic compounds during the process of decomposition that produce hundreds of odors. Cadaver dogs are trained to locate the “strongest source” of odors emitted from human remains, while ignoring those from other animals. For underwater remains, it’s usually where the odors have broken through to the water’s surface.

Matt Ethier played with Riggs inside the fire station. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Massachusetts State Police has four cadaver dogs, and another one in training, but doesn’t maintain a statewide database of all dogs with volunteer teams, or dogs, like Riggs, who are members of local police or fire departments, spokesperson David Procopio said.

Three volunteer groups in the state have human-dog teams that could be called to assist in searches for living or deceased people; they have another 14 certified cadaver dogs, representatives of the groups told the Globe.

“Most municipalities and state agencies just can’t contribute that much money to something that happens so infrequently, so a lot of places depend heavily on those few dogs or volunteers,” said Tyler Bresse, chair of the Massachusetts State Search and Rescue Dog Federation, a coalition of the volunteer teams.

Between supplies and travel expenses, volunteers can spend thousands’ of dollars a year to train their dogs in cadaver detection, Bresse estimated. The dogs must train at least 16 hours a month in various environments just to maintain their skills.

“When you start involving water [training], the cost of boats, add a couple thousand dollars,” he said.

Ethier has had ample opportunity to take Riggs on real land and water operations through his work. But he said for the first two years of the training, he covered all of the other costs out-of-pocket, and still scrounges for training materials. Actual human remains are used in the training. Ethier said he orders human bones and vials of odors from private companies, and gathers other specimens from family members and friends.

K-9 Riggs with his handler Firefighter Matthew Ethier of the Auburn Fire-Rescue Department as they train to find human remains at a fire scene in Worcester on April 28. They train Riggs by hiding nosework tins containing burnt human flesh beneath the rubble. Riggs is wearing boots to protect his paws. James Ljunggren

A well-trained dog can outperform legions of responders and high-tech equipment when it comes to finding someone, living or deceased.

“I have personally seen that multiple times, where the helicopters are out, the drones are out, all these high-tech resources are out, and within 20, 30 minutes of the dog being out,” the person or body is found, Bresse said.

“You’re not gonna be able to hide from the dog,” Bresse said. “It’s by scent, nothing visual.”

Quito, the recent drowning victim, was reported missing around 8 p.m. on July 21 by a friend who had gone swimming with him, said Daugherty, the Hopkinton chief. Soon, dozens of his family members and friends were huddled beneath a white tent in the parking lot of the small local beach as dozens of divers with the Massachusetts Fire District 14 Technical Rescue Team, aided by sonar-equipped boats, swept the bottom of the pitch-black lake, thick with vegetation.

But a torrential downpour and lightning halted the search several times, and by midnight, it was too unsafe to continue.

When Ethier and Riggs arrived at 7:10 a.m. that morning, Orbe Quito’s group and dozens of divers and emergency responders were already there, hoping the dog could help narrow the search.

The most important part of the search came after Orbe Quito’s body was pulled from the water and most of the responders had left. His family, friends and priest stood together on the beach and said prayers together in Spanish. His mother and father joined on a video call from Ecuador, said the priest, Rev. Peter Joyce.

“They were very close; they clearly cared about him,” Joyce said, adding that his family wants to bring his body home to Ecuador to be laid to rest.

Sarah Ryley can be reached at sarah.ryley@globe.com. Follow her @MissRyley.