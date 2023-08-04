Donald Trump investigations tracker

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Special Counsel Jack Smith's indictment accuses former president Donald Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. For 2 ½ years, Trump has claimed the election was stolen from him, even as numerous inquiries have failed to unearth the sort of election fraud he claims. This indictment, built around the words of his allies and associates in the White House, centers on allegations that Trump sought to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, which ultimately culminated in his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Four felony counts: Conspiring to defraud the United States

Obstructing an official proceeding

Conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding

Violating a post-Civil War civil rights statute that makes it a crime to conspire to violate rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution, in this case the right for an individual to vote and have that vote counted

Dates: Trump was arraigned Aug. 3

Next hearing: Aug. 28, five days after the first GOP presidential debate.

Key People: