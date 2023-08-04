Donald Trump investigations tracker

scorecardresearch Skip to main content

By Ryan Huddle and Daniel Kool Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent,Updated August 4, 2023, 1 hour ago
Photo illustration Ryan Huddle

Former president Donald Trump was indicted Aug. 1 on charges that he attempted to prevent the peaceful transition of power after losing the 2020 election, efforts that culminated in his supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The latest indictment came as Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, already faced more than 70 state and federal charges, plus a handful of ongoing investigations and legal battles related to his time in the White House and his private business dealings.

Read on for a recap of the major legal challenges Trump faces.


January 6th

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Investigation
Indictment
Trial set
Trial underway
Verdict

Special Counsel Jack Smith's indictment accuses former president Donald Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. For 2 ½ years, Trump has claimed the election was stolen from him, even as numerous inquiries have failed to unearth the sort of election fraud he claims. This indictment, built around the words of his allies and associates in the White House, centers on allegations that Trump sought to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, which ultimately culminated in his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Four felony counts:

  • Conspiring to defraud the United States
  • Obstructing an official proceeding
  • Conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding
  • Violating a post-Civil War civil rights statute that makes it a crime to conspire to violate rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution, in this case the right for an individual to vote and have that vote counted

Dates:

  • Trump was arraigned Aug. 3
  • Next hearing: Aug. 28, five days after the first GOP presidential debate.

Key People:

Special Counsel Jack Smith an international war crimes prosecutor who previously led the Justice Department's public corruption sector, brought the charges
Six unnamed coconspirators
Former vice president Mike Pence testified before the grand jury, following a court order and a legal back-and-forth
US District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan Obama appointee chosen by a random draw to oversee the case

Hush Money

New York state court

Investigation
Indictment
Trial set
Trial underway
Verdict

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to hide alleged hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels, a porn actor who claimed she and Trump had a sexual encounter before he ran for office. Trump allegedly asked his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay Daniels $130,000 in October 2016, reimbursing him in installments after being inaugurated.

34 counts:

  • Falsifying business records in the first degree, a violation of New York state law, including at least one felony offense

Dates:

  • March 18, 2023 Trump announced on Truth Social that he expected to be arrested in the coming days
  • March 30 Trump indicted
  • April 4, 2023 Trump made first court appearance, pleaded not guilty to all charges
  • NEXT UP: A trial is scheduled for March 25, 2024.

Key People:

Stormy Daniels, a porn actor paid $130,000 in "hush money" to conceal a sexual encounter she allegedly had with Trump
Michael Cohen,Trump's former lawyer - and "fixer" - who arranged for a $130,000 wire transfer to Daniels
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is leading the prosecution
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is overseeing the case. A former prosecutor with 16 years experience on the bench, Merchan has overseen previous cases against Trump and his business associates.

Classified Documents

US District Court for the Southern District of Florida

Investigation
Indictment
Trial set
Trial underway
Verdict

Federal prosecutors, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, allege that Trump held onto classified materials after leaving the White House, threatening national security. Trump is accused of stashing the documents in piles of boxes throughout his Mar-a-Lago property and showing them to unauthorized individuals at least twice.

40 felony counts:

  • Related to the mishandling and "willful retention" of classified information after leaving the White House
  • 32 felony counts related to willful retention of national defense information; 5 felony counts related to concealing documents; 2 felony counts related to destroying Mar-a-Lago security camera footage; 1 felony count of false statements
  • That all includes the original 37 charges and additional 3 charges brought against Trump in July

Dates:

  • March 30, 2022 FBI opens its investigation
  • April 26, 2022 Grand jury investigation begins
  • Aug. 8, 2022 FBI raids Mar-a-Lago, seizing 102 classified documents located in a storage room and Trump's office
  • June 8, 2023 Trump and Walt Nauta, his executive assistant, are indicted by a Miami grand jury, Trump on 37 counts, Nauta on six
  • July 27, 2023 Three additional charges brought against Trump, two more against Nauta, and one charge against Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, a new defendant
  • NEXT UP: Going to trial May 20, 2024

Key People:

Special Counsel Jack Smith an international war crimes prosecutor who previously led the Justice Department's public corruption sector, brought the charges
Walt NautaTrump's personal aide and "body man"
Carlos De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago property manager and a new defendant
US District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed Judge overseeing the case. Cannon has previously served as an assistant US attorney in Florida's Major Crimes Division and as an appellate attorney.

Georgia state court

No charges at this time

Investigation
Indictment
Trial set
Trial underway
Verdict

Local officials are investigating claims that Trump sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results, despite multiple recounts confirming Joe Biden won the state. The investigation followed the release of a phone call, recorded Jan 2, 2021, during which Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” needed to secure a victory over Biden.

Dates:

  • Jan. 2, 2021 Trump calls Raffensperger, urging him to “find 11,780 votes”
  • Officials have signaled that indictments are likely to come this month

Key People:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, is leading the prosecution
Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State
David Shafer, Georgia Republican Party Chair
Mark Meadows, Trump's White House chief of staff
Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer and adviser on efforts to overturn the election
John Eastman, Trump's lawyer who urged him to challenge the election results

Others:

Michigan fake electors

Dana Nessel, Michigan’s attorney general, filed felony charges in July against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for Trump in 2020. While Trump himself is not a defendant in the case, his supporters across seven battleground states - including Michigan, Arizona, and Pennsylvania - filed false, signed certificates stating that Trump had won.

E. Jean Carroll

A jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in 1996, ordering him in May to pay the writer $5 million in damages in the civil case. Trump filed a counterclaim in late June, accusing Carroll of defaming him when she publicly accused him of rape on a May 10 CNN appearance - just a day after jurors concluded that his alleged sexual assault had not gone that far. That counterclaim is part of a separate defamation lawsuit Carroll filed against Trump in 2019, which is slated for a January trial.

Class action

A federal class action lawsuit filed in 2018 accused Trump and his children of peddling scams and multi-level-marketing schemes, which they allegedly touted as sound investments without evidence. That case is slated to begin Jan. 29, 2024.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.



Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.