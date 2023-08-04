Storm dumps a month’s worth of rain in parts of Vermont, with more rain, high winds due Friday, officials say

A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service that will remain in effect until Friday evening, forecasters posted.

“Last night, parts of Addison County received a month’s worth of rain in just three hours,’' the governor posted on Facebook around 8:30 a.m. Friday. “We’re expecting more rain today, with flood watches in place in every Vermont county except Grand Isle. Please be vigilant and never travel through flood waters.”

A storm dumped a month’s worth of rain in parts of Vermont’s Addison County Thursday night, damaging some roads and leading Governor Phil Scott to warn more precipitation is expected Friday in a state still struggling to recover from last month’s historic flooding.

“Another round of heavy thunderstorms producing half an inch to an inch of additional rain is expected with locally two inches possible,” forecasters warned on the weather service’s Burlington office website. “Rainfall may exceed locally an inch per hour in heaviest storms, which could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that have recently received rainfall.”

In addition to flooding concerns, forecasters caution that winds gusting up to 60 miles an hour may also bring some localized hail conditions.

“Isolated severe storms are possible today, mainly between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm,” forecasters wrote. “The main threats are gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail to around an inch (about the size of a quarter) and dangerous lightning. Remember, when thunder roars go indoors!”

During seven days last month, large portions of Vermont experienced massive flooding when rainfall totaling 9 inches fell, including in the capital city of Montpelier. At the request of Scott, President Biden issued a major disaster declaration to provide federal aid to the ongoing recovery effort.

Forecasters wrote that dry weather is expected on both Saturday and Sunday and that similar weather is expected next week.

This is a developing story.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.