Friday weather: watch out for thunderstorms, strong winds this afternoon and evening

The severe weather should end by 10 p.m., forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said the storms will move from west to east across Massachusetts Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with showers overnight. An initial round of showers and thunderstorms will affect northern Massachusetts Friday morning , forecasters said.

Watch out for scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, and storms with heavy rain, strong winds, and hail could occur west and northwest of Interstate 95, forecasters said.

In the Boston area, forecasters said the chance of precipitation is 80 percent, and some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Expect new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, and higher amounts will be possible in thunderstorms, forecasters said.

High temperatures in Boston could reach near 80 degrees.

The weather service said the strongest storms — with heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning — will be most likely to occur in western Massachusetts and northwest Connecticut.

“Not raining every hour of the day, but we will be dodging scattered showers & #thunderstorms,” forecasters wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Saturday in Boston, there will be a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., but then it will turn mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 80s, forecasters said.

