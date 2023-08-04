Girl, 17, killed in predawn Maine crash

“Initial investigation indicates that the driver of a 2012 Chevy Sonic failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ultimately crashed the vehicle,” the statement said.

The first crash occurred around 12:24 a.m. on Main Road in the Maine town of Lowell, State Police said in a statement.

Two people, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed Friday morning in separate car crashes in Maine, according to law enforcement officials.

State Police said the driver, a 17-year-old East Millinocket boy, and a 15-year-old Lincoln girl who’d been riding in the front passenger seat, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The backseat passenger, a 17-year-old Lincoln girl, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

“All three occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts,” the statement said. “The crash remains under investigation to determine the contributing factors that led to the crash.”

Hours later, another person was killed in a crash in the town of Dover-Foxcroft, authorities said.

That crash occurred on Bangor Road around 6:50 a.m., Dover-Foxcroft police said via Facebook.

“When Emergency Responders arrived on scene, they found that two vehicles were involved,” police said. “The driver of one vehicle was found to be deceased while the driver of the second vehicle was airlifted from the scene by Lifeflight to Northern Light / Eastern Maine Medical Center, in Bangor, with serious injuries.”

The road was closed for several hours while officials investigated the crash, according to the statement.

“Due to the nature of the crash and the ongoing investigation, no further details are being released that this time,” the statement said.

The deceased driver’s age and gender weren’t disclosed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.