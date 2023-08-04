Man convicted for murder of Boston woman in Lowell in 2020

Xavier DeJesus, 23, was found guilty by a Middlesex Superior Court jury on charges of second degree murder and several firearm charges, , Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said.

A Lowell man was convicted for fatally shooting a Boston woman during a dispute over buying a used car in 2020, police and prosecutors said Friday.

The verdict was reached on Wednesday, according to court records.

DeJesus will be sentenced on Monday by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger, Ryan’s office said.

On June 23, 2020, DeJesus shot 23-year-old Deija Mendez around 3:30 p.m. while she was in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside a home on Coral Street in Lowell, Ryan’s office said.

Mendez was pronounced dead on scene after suffering from a gunshot wound to her head, Ryan’s office said.

She was 23 and was living in Mattapan, her mother told the Globe in 2020.

Carmen Athena Nieves held a picture of her daughter ,Deija Mendez, in June, 2020. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

An investigation found that Mendez and a man drove to the Coral Street home to pick up a car, Ryan’s office said. There was a dispute over the possession of the car and DeJesus then left the home, acquired a gun, returned to Coral Street, and shot Mendez, prosecutors said.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.