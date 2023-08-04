MassWildlife confirms first record of pinedrops in the state

After a walk down a steep, narrow path in the woods, Wernerehl saw the pinkish stem of a pinedrops plant — a plant that, until that day, had never before been recorded in Massachusetts.

When an amateur botanist contacted MassWildlife’s state botanist Robert Wernerehl about a plant he found in the Berkshires, Wernerehl ventured west to have a look.

MassWildlife State Botanist Robert Wernerehl went to find this pinedrops plant after amateur botanist Skye van der Laan told him about its presence in the Berkshires.

“There it was,” Wernerehl said. “Hiding in the underbrush, about 8 inches tall with only one stem.”

Pterospora andromedea, known colloquially as pinedrops, is easy to find in the mountains of California, Colorado, and Utah, and appears in smaller numbers in Vermont and New Hampshire. But it has never been seen in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

Mark Richardson, the director of horticulture at the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, said this recent discovery emphasizes that we will never fully know the world around us — and that, for that reason, we must continue to explore it.

“This is one of those cool discoveries,” he said. “People often think we know all the plants in an area, but it’s neat to find that a plant’s been discovered in a spot it’s not typically known from.”

Wernerehl said the discovery isn’t all that shocking to those in the botany community, but it’s still exciting. Pine-drops thrive in dry woods with dry soil inhabited by pines — a common environment in Massachusetts, Wernerehl explained.

“Because I was familiar with the habitat it needs, I’ve always expected this plant to show up in Massachusetts,” he said. “Other people have always told me the same thing.”

Unlike many plants, pine-drops contains no chlorophyll and has no green coloring. While most plants use chlorophyll in the process of photosynthesis — a conversion of sunlight and oxygen by which plants feed themselves — pine-drops sustain themselves through a web of mycorrhizal fungi, which transport underground nutrients via tree roots. This way of life is much like that of the pipe — a plant to which pine-drops is is closely related, Wernerehl said.

The pinedrops plant in the Berkshires has just one stem, unlike others in the West that have multiple. Robert Wernerehl of MassWildlife

This symbiotic relationship allows the pinedrops to live without making their own energy, but it also means they can’t exist without their support system.

Pinedrops are not detrimental to the fungi or larger root systems they rely on.

“There are lots of parasitic plants like this,” he said. “They’re not always a cause for concern.”

Wernerehl said pinedrops have likely been in Massachusetts for some time already, as they live underground for several years before unearthing. And there are probably others that have not yet made their way above ground.

Botanists periodically create lists of native and non-native wildlife found in the state. Pinedrops will be added to their lists if more are found.

If a big discovery — 20 to 30 plants, or enough to make it clear pinedrops are in Massachusetts to stay — is made, Wernerehl said, some will be collected and sent to an herbarium, where they will be pressed and preserved.

For now, though, Wernerehl said a celebration is in order.

“We could make a new cocktail named pinedrops and have a toast to the state’s newest flora,” he laughed.

