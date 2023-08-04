Fatal shooting of New Bedford man under investigation

Officials are investigating a shooting in New Bedford Thursday night that left one person dead, authorities said.
At about 11:04 p.m., New Bedford police received a ShotSpotter notification for shots fired in the area of 123 County St. Officials also received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired, and a male victim in the area of 116 County St., according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
When first responders arrived at the scene on County Street, they found “evidence of a shooting but no victim,” Quinn’s office said in a statement.
A short time later, a private vehicle arrived at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, later identified as 27-year-old Amareuito Fernandes of New Bedford. Fernandes was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:33 p.m., Quinn’s office said.
Advertisement
“The investigation is extremely active as of this moment and no further information can be released about the case,” Quinn’s office said in the statement.
The incident is under investigation by the New Bedford Police Department, State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, and homicide unit prosecutors, the statement said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.