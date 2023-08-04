Fatal shooting of New Bedford man under investigation

Officials are investigating a shooting in New Bedford Thursday night that left one person dead, authorities said.

At about 11:04 p.m., New Bedford police received a ShotSpotter notification for shots fired in the area of 123 County St. Officials also received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired, and a male victim in the area of 116 County St., according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

When first responders arrived at the scene on County Street, they found “evidence of a shooting but no victim,” Quinn’s office said in a statement.