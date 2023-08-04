These maps show what to expect from today’s severe weather

Severe weather will sweep through Southern New England beginning in the afternoon and stretching late into the evening on Friday, bringing scattered thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail to the region, the National Weather Service said.
Areas west and northwest of Interstate 95 are at the greatest risk of being impacted by the storms, which the weather service said will move from west to east between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday. Showers may continue overnight, according to forecasters.
[Forecast Forecast] Here is what the radar may look like Friday from noon to midnight. Not raining every hour of the day, but we will be dodging scattered showers & #thunderstorms. Strongest storms likely in western MA & northwest CT, with heavy rain, gusty winds & lightning. pic.twitter.com/yfu1BeFqq0— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 3, 2023
The showers and thunderstorms will move into the interior of Southern New England by the late afternoon, forecasters said in an online discussion forum. A few of the storms may become strong to severe.
Temperatures will mainly hover around the upper 70s on Friday.
A “comfortable weekend” will follow, with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity, forecasters said. It will be short-lived, as summer warmth and building humidity will return for the upcoming week.
Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible Friday evening, with areas northwest of I-95 likely to experience the worst of it, forecasters said.
The potential severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall are expected to start in northwest Massachusetts after 3 to 4 p.m.
Western Massachusetts is also at risk of strong wind gusts and hail.
The threat for strong storms is expected to wind down after 10 p.m., but a few showers and thunderstorms could possibly linger into the overnight hours across southeast New England.
Dry weather will follow on Saturday and Sunday, with normal temperatures and low humidity.
