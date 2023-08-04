Money from opioid settlements is flowing to Massachusetts cities and towns

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle of Easthampton called the planning process “luxurious” because the money will keep flowing for 17 years.

Local officials are holding public meetings to solicit ideas and considering new investments in such solutions as mobile crisis response teams, transitional housing, and improved access to medications that treat addiction. The windfall offers hope that Massachusetts may finally be able to ease the toll of the overdose crisis, which last year killed more people in the state than ever before.

Millions of dollars from settlements with the opioid industry are flowing to cities and towns throughout Massachusetts, leaving municipalities with a welcome challenge: how to spend it.

“When in municipal government do you actually get to plan for something that isn’t a basic government service so many years out?” she said.

The state has set clear limits on how the money can be spent, constraints that help ensure there won’t be “a budget fight every year over this money,” LaChapelle said.

Massachusetts expects to receive a total of $1 billion over 18 years from manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies through legal settlements over their role in triggering the epidemic of opioid addiction that continues to this day, claiming more than 2,300 lives in Massachusetts last year.

Sixty percent of the money is being deposited into the statewide Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund, overseen by the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services and governed by a 20-member council of public health and addiction specialists.

The remaining 40 percent is being distributed among municipalities that sign an agreement to participate, with the dollar amount based on such factors as the number of opioid-related deaths and the amount of opioids flowing into that community. Cities and towns will continue to get payments for the next 17 years.

The agreement specifies that the money must be spent on treatment, recovery support, connecting people to care, harm reduction, services to people involved with the criminal justice system, support for pregnant or parenting women with opioid use disorder, and efforts to prevent opioid misuse.

Boston, which has received $4.7 million of the $22 million it ultimately expects to receive, is seeking input directly from Boston residents, especially those with firsthand experience with the crisis.

“We really believe that the use of the funding should be informed by the input of those who’ve been most impacted by the opioid epidemic,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission.

The commission is conducting an online survey that anyone can fill out until Wednesday. It asks people to choose their priorities such as providing housing assistance or establishing recovery centers run by peers. The city is also holding focus groups, online and in person. It has completed six and plans to conduct up to 15.

Ojikutu expects to announce in September “at least some use of the initial pot of money.”

Among the possibilities are expanding harm reduction — such as distributing clean syringes and fentanyl test strips — around the city, expanding access to medications that treat opioid use disorder, developing new housing opportunities, and providing help to pregnant women.

“The state has really encouraged us to think about innovation and filling gaps, fixing shortcomings in our system and our existing approaches and programs,” Ojikutu said.

Ojikutu feels a sense of urgency, as opioid overdoses in the city increased 36 percent from 2019 to 2022, more than 50 percent of the deaths among people of color.

Worcester, which has received $1.1 million so far, has used some of the money to launch a Mental Health Community Mobile Crisis Response pilot program, a spokesman said in an e-mail.

Dispatchers answering 911 calls that involve a mental health or substance use issue can summon a crisis team of mental health clinicians to deescalate a situation and connect the client to appropriate resources. Police can also call the team from their radios if they encounter someone in need of help, and the crisis teams can summon the police if necessary. Officials hope this will reduce arrests and emergency room visits involving people in mental health crises.

In Peabody, which expects to receive $2.7 million over the next 17 years and has $316,000 in hand, city officials have consulted community members with firsthand experience with drug addiction in their families, said Sara Grinnell, director of the city’s new Division of Social Services.

“What everybody identified was that navigating the system that exists is very difficult,” Grinnell said. “Knowing where to go is very hard. You make phone calls, you don’t get a call back right away,”

To ease this problem, the city plans to hire a social worker and a care coordinator, expecting to post the job descriptions in a few weeks.

The city is also setting up a “scholarship” program for people who leave a treatment facility and need a place to stay, such as a sober house, until they are ready to transition to independent living. The city has set aside an initial $10,000 for this purpose, until the extent of the need becomes clear.

In Easthampton, a town of 16,000 between Holyoke and Northampton, health officials who have been talking with community members over the past year and a half have identified three services that are lacking: recovery coaches, literacy help, and transportation for people getting treatment. The town is partnering with advocacy groups and regional harm reduction coalitions to find ways to address these issues, said LaChapelle, the mayor. The town is also working with schools and the council on aging, recognizing that addiction strikes every demographic, she said.

One possibility is to establish “a very discreet recovery center” in Easthampton so people don’t need to travel for care. The town will also collaborate with its neighbors on providing services, just as it did for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The opioid settlement agreements, reached in 2021, were negotiated on a national level, and most require that the vast majority of the money is spent on addiction treatment and prevention. But there’s no national oversight system to make sure that happens, and advocates worry that the money will go to approaches known to be ineffective or even to unrelated government functions.

Christine Minhee, the founder of OpioidSettlementTracker.com, a website watchdogging how each state uses its opioid windfall, said that Massachusetts has put in place important guardrails by specifying that the money can be used “solely to supplement and strengthen, rather than supplant” existing services.

“That doesn’t exist in every state’s plan,” Minhee said.

Massachusetts is one of only 15 states that have pledged to reveal how 100 percent of the settlement money is spent.

The council overseeing the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund, established by a 2021 state law, holds several public meetings a year. The fund has already distributed millions of dollars to such efforts as naloxone distribution, fentanyl test strips, three new opioid treatment programs, a mobile methadone delivery program, student loan forgiveness, and supportive housing. Municipalities that receive more than $35,000 are required to file annual reports with the state detailing what they did with the money.

“It’s really a great opportunity and a great responsibility,” Boston’s Ojikutu said.









