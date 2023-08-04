‘Over-height’ truck briefly gets wedged in Callahan Tunnel, snarling traffic

An “over-height truck” snarled traffic Friday afternoon when it became stuck in the Callahan Tunnel, officials said.

The state Department of Transportation confirmed at 12:52 p.m. via X, formerly known as Twitter, that the truck was lodged in the tunnel, prompting its closure.

“Over-height truck in #Boston on RT-1A-NB in the Callahan Tunnel,” MassDOT wrote just before 1 p.m. “The Callahan tunnel is currently closed. Seek alternative route in the area.”