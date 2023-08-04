‘Over-height’ truck briefly gets wedged in Callahan Tunnel, snarling traffic

An “over-height truck” snarled traffic Friday afternoon when it became stuck in the Callahan Tunnel, officials said.
The state Department of Transportation confirmed at 12:52 p.m. via X, formerly known as Twitter, that the truck was lodged in the tunnel, prompting its closure.
“Over-height truck in #Boston on RT-1A-NB in the Callahan Tunnel,” MassDOT wrote just before 1 p.m. “The Callahan tunnel is currently closed. Seek alternative route in the area.”
By 1:17 p.m., the left lane had opened, per MassDOT.
“Update: the left lane is now open in the tunnel,” the agency wrote.
All lanes were open and the truck was cleared out by 1:30 p.m., MassDOT said via X.
“Update: All lanes now open. Truck clear,” the agency wrote at 1:29 p.m.
Requests for further comment were sent Friday afternoon to MassDOT and State Police officials.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
