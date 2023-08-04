Pawtucket Slaterettes mark a milestone with 50 years at bat

Established in 1973, the Pawtucket Slaterettes are the oldest all-girls baseball league in the country. In recent years, their players have received invitations to the MLB Breakthrough Series, MLB All-Star Youth Classic, and Women’s National Open. This season, the league is celebrating its 50th anniversary with 193 members — one of their highest registration counts to date.

Almost every girl who wants to play baseball is eventually asked this question. For decades, the ballplayers of Pawtucket, R.I., have answered: never.

PROVIDENCE — “When are you going to switch to softball?”

“When I was younger and I wanted to play boys baseball, I was told I can’t because I’m a girl,” said 14-year-old LC Collins. “I heard about the Slaterettes and started playing here, and I was immediately greeted and welcomed.”

The Slaterettes’ story started in the spring of 1973, when a group of friends including sisters Jo-Ann and Elaine Engelhardt began taking registrations for what they called the Darlington Pioneers.

“We just took this and ran with it, because we wanted to play,” said Jo-Ann Engelhardt Wunschel. “It was such a fun summer getting it off the ground.”

Engelhardt Wunschel called it “mind-boggling” to know she played “a small part in something that was going to grow to this extent.”

The following year, the Pioneers received a grant giving them uniforms and enhanced equipment, rebranding as the Pawtucket Slaterettes due to their placement in Slater Park.

In the decades since, the Slaterettes have expanded to include four youth divisions — T-ball, instructional, juniors, and seniors — and a women’s division for adults. The league also has a travel program that participates in tournaments such as the Baseball For All Nationals. This summer in Kentucky, their 14U team took home the “Shirley ‘Hustle’ Burkovich Award for Sportsmanship” at the tournament.

The Slaterettes’ competitors — groups like the Boston Slammers, DC Force and New York Wonders — are mostly regional all-star teams of female ballplayers from male-dominated leagues. The Slaterettes are unique in providing a space where girls can play against and practice with each other in a league of their own.

“It’s really cool to see girls and women playing with boys and playing against boys,” said Sophie Schacht, the league’s player development director. But Schacht said the most important thing is “finding a community of other girls and women who want to play together at a competitive level and also at a friendly, community level.”

Last year, the Slaterettes moved into a three-field complex — complete with a concessions stand that has helped attract locals — on the edge of Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park.

“To put up a large sign for the first time ever that just said ‘Home of the Slaterettes’” was a major turning point, said President Bethanie Rado. “Everybody could know: this is where we are, this is where we’re from, and this is where we’re gonna grow.”

To showcase their new home, the Slaterettes organized a tournament in June called the “Slaterettes Classic,” featuring teams from the northeast and Canada.

When the first day of games were postponed and opening ceremonies canceled on June 17 by rain, the Slaterettes hosted visiting players and families in a hotel space that night. They played minute-to-win-it games, ate pizza, and shared “a taste of Rhode Island,” featuring Del’s Lemonade, Olneyville wieners, clam cakes, and coffee milk.

Members of the Slaterettes’ board stayed up working to maintain the condition of the fields until 7 a.m. the following morning, ensuring the entire tournament could be played in one day. Philly Girls Baseball and the Boston Slammers won the 12U and 14U divisions respectively, while victory in the 17-plus division was claimed by the “Slaterettes Black” — one of two hometown teams competing in the bracket.

“Regardless of how tired we were and the amount of work it was,” Rado said, “it was worth it in the end.”

The story speaks to what Rado calls a “do whatever it takes” mentality adopted by the 11-person board, which includes her wife, travel program director Jenn Rado. Many of the board members grew up playing with the Slaterettes, with some now parents of Slaterettes as well.

To Brad Collins, LC’s father, “knowing how much time and effort they sacrifice to make sure that these kids have a good experience” helped him fall “in love” with the organization when he joined. This level of trust is especially necessary while chaperoning kids on trips, monitoring their medicines and staying with them in hotel rooms.

Board members are close with parents “to the point where if one of the kids needs a ride, they’ll just holler” and someone will pick them up, according to youth divisions director Ally Zagroski. “We never want the kid not to be able to play,” she said.

A strong bond also exists between Slaterettes of different ages, as older players frequently volunteer to coach those in younger divisions.

“It feels cliche to say ‘family,’ but it has a family vibe,” said Brad Collins. “That culture is created from the top down.”

The growing interest in the Slaterettes aligns with increased national attention toward women in baseball, partially thanks to neighboring trailblazer Olivia Pichardo, who became the first woman to play Division I baseball this spring at Brown University.

“A number of our Slaterettes have made their high school baseball teams,” said Camille Carino, the league’s secretary. “That didn’t happen even just a few years ago, so clearly things are changing as we speak.”

Ava Guatieri recently made her school’s eighth-grade team after being hesitant to try out in years prior, crediting the confidence provided by playing with the Slaterettes.

Sixteen-year-old Quinn Faria, a high school varsity player and one of 57 women invited to the Women’s National Open this July, hopes to continue playing into college.

As for LC, who spent the spring playing centerfield for their middle school, the dream is to one day suit up for the Boston Red Sox. To anyone who challenges their right to play baseball, LC would respond: “Go up to the plate. I’ll strike you out.”