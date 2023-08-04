Pence campaigns in N.H. on his work with Trump — and the limits of that loyalty

He reminisced during a town hall here Friday evening about the invitation he received in 2016 to join Trump’s presidential ticket — “I said yes in a heartbeat,” he recalled — and he portrayed his service in the White House as that of a steadfast public servant and ally to Trump.

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Former vice president Michael R. Pence speaks with pride about the years he spent by Donald Trump’s side.

Before he could finish his sentence, murmurs and an incredulous laugh echoed through the room in the local American Legion post, where Pence spoke to about 100 people. A few hecklers who identified themselves as Trump supporters disputed the notion that Pence had been loyal to the president with whom he served.

Pence continued: “I stood loyally by President Trump every single day through the hail storm of media, Democrat assaults, the phony Russia hoax, the president being impeached for a phone call,” he said. “I stood there. I never, ever wavered. I never changed my commitment to him, until the day came that my oath to the Constitution required me to do otherwise.”

That line, a reference to his refusal on Jan. 6, 2021, to go along with Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 election results, drew applause and a “thank you” shouted from the crowd.

Supporters of former US president Donald Trump react during a town hall meeting by Presidential hopeful and former vice president Mike Pence at American Legion Hall Post 27 in Londonderry, N.H., on August 4, 2023. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The exchange reflects the political tightrope that Pence is walking as he campaigns against Trump and about a dozen other candidates for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination. On the one hand, he eagerly touts the achievements of the “Trump-Pence administration.” On the other, he criticizes Trump’s conduct as egregious and disqualifying.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election, and the American people deserve to know that, on that day, President Trump asked me to choose him over the Constitution, but I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”

Pence’s town hall in Londonderry came just a few hours after Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Washington on a federal criminal indictment for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Unlike his two earlier indictments — one over alleged hush-money payments to a porn star and the other over alleged mishandling of classified documents — Trump’s latest charges put a spotlight on Pence as both a victim and hero in the story that culminated with a bloodthirsty mob breaching the US Capitol.

The indictment notes that Trump wrote on Twitter that Pence “didn’t have the courage” to block Joe Biden’s electoral victory. One minute later, Pence was evacuated to a secure location in the Capitol complex. Rioters were inside the building. Some had chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.”

The latest indictment draws from contemporaneous notes that Pence kept of his conversations with Trump in the days leading up to the breach of the US Capitol. At one point in their discussions, Trump allegedly told Pence that he was “too honest” — a phrase that now appears on shirts and hats being sold by the Pence campaign.

Pence said he was prepared to hear formal objections to the counting of the Electoral College votes that day, and he supported all of the dozens of lawsuits that lawyers for the Trump-Pence team filed after the 2020 vote. But that didn’t give him the power to reject the election results, he said.

Some voters who might otherwise take issue with some of Pence’s policy positions have held him in esteem because of the stand he took in defense of American democracy.

That’s the case for independent voter Marcus Scott, an attorney from Nashua. Scott said he’s supporting President Biden’s reelection but came to the town hall to hear Pence speak. He said the former vice president deserves credit for blocking Trump’s effort to rig the vote-counting process.

“That took a lot of guts,” he said. “I give him a lot of respect for that.”

But the stand Pence took has also made him unpopular among the diehard Trump supporters who believe the former president’s lies about the validity of the 2020 election.

One of the hecklers at Friday’s town hall, Kirstyn Niemala of Hudson, N.H., is among the hundreds of defendants who have been prosecuted for their conduct at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. She brought a protest poster to Pence’s event and called him a traitor for his refusal to go along with Trump’s scheme.

Supporters of former US president Donald Trump demonstrate outside a town hall where Presidential hopeful and former Vice President Mike Pence holds a campaign event at American Legion Hall Post 27 in Londonderry, N.H., on August 4, 2023. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Niemala was convicted at trial of federal misdemeanors for entering a restricted building, demonstrating, and engaging in disorderly conduct. She said she’ll report to prison later this month to begin serving her 11-month sentence. That means she won’t be around for New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary in January, but she’s planning to vote for Trump in the 2024 general election if he wins the GOP nomination.

Pence’s campaign hasn’t really hit its stride. He has been polling in the low single-digits among likely Republican primary voters, trailing several candidates who face long odds of their own.

His polling numbers are good enough for the first GOP debate stage, but he still hasn’t hit the fundraising threshold he’ll need to qualify for the Aug. 23 event. He said he’s confident he’ll catch up within the next couple of weeks. But if he doesn’t, then Friday’s town hall could be among the last of his 2024 campaign.

So with his wife, Karen, by his side on Friday he took questions, shook hands, posed for photos, played up his folksy Hoosier charm, and portrayed himself as a statesman who’s ready to lead with a steady hand and commitment to conservative principles. He called for abolishing the US Department of Education, investing in the military, hardening the southern border, insisting on fiscal responsibility, and promoting “traditional” values.

“I am, I think, the most consistent, proven conservative in this race today,” he said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a town hall event at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, N.H., on Aug. 4, 2023. JOE BUGLEWICZ/NYT

Whether Pence’s message will resonate with a sizable audience in New Hampshire and beyond remains to be seen, but his remarks on Friday evening clearly left a positive impression on some of the undecided voters in attendance.

Gary and Ellen Haugh, a retired couple from Hudson who asked Pence about his views on keeping Social Security solvent, said they are registered Republicans who voted for Trump in 2016 but couldn’t bring themselves to do so again in 2020. They left the top of their ballots blank that year. After hearing Pence on Friday, they both said they’re leaning toward backing him in the GOP primary.

“He did the right thing. He stood up,” Gary Haugh said, referring to Pence’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

“And that is a reason why I respect him,” Ellen Haugh added, “because I truly believe he … under a lot of stress and opposition, he still did the right thing.”

