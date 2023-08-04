A R.I. journalist wrote the book on living a long life

Before his recent retirement overseeing AP in New England, Kole also wrote a story about COVID’s terrible toll on centenarians .

Warwick resident and journalist Willam J. Kole has long been interested in centenarians. When he was a foreign correspondent in Paris for the Associated Press, he wrote about the oldest person who ever lived: Jeanne Louise Calment, who reputedly reached 122 years and 164 days. (She remarked that she was sitting on her only wrinkle.) One of Kole’s grandmothers was born in 1899 and died in 2003.

So began the reporting that would become “The Big 100: The New World of Super-Aging.” It’s a book about the future – a future in which people will live much longer. Some experts project that as many as half of the 5-year-olds alive right now will live to 100, Kole said. (In 2021, life expectancy in the United States was 79 years for women and 73 years for men.)

”The Big 100″ is out in October, but you can pre-order it now. And while you wait for it to arrive, you can run your own lifestyle through a longevity calculator so you’ll know when to book that cemetery plot.

Kole spoke to Rhode Map about his book last week.

What is your main takeaway about how much our choices matter versus how much our genetics matter when it comes to living a long life?

In my research for the book, I realized that genetics don’t play quite as much of an outsized role as we tend to think. From zero to 90 years old, our behaviors and our diets and all of that basically account for about 90 percent of us getting to 90, and then everything flips around. From 90 to 100 and beyond, genetics kick in and account for about 90 percent.

You write about what you call the “United States of Graymerica,” and remark that we risk morphing into a “full-blown gerontocracy.” But society is also youth-obsessed and ageist. How is youth obsession going to interact in a society that has 150-year-olds?

It’s a huge dilemma. It really is. Younger generations are going to have to brace for some frustrations there. Boomers are still a hugely influential part of the population. The median age in the United States is just under 40. Many members of Congress are twice that. If we’re getting older as a population and very old people are clinging to power, what’s the risk that they’re going to be spending more resources on issues of interest to people who are in their 80s instead of people who are in their 30s?

How old are you?

I’m 62.

Does that make you a Boomer?

Yes.

What do you think when you hear a 35-year-old Millennial say, “OK, Boomer”?

I think it’s well deserved, in many respects. I think that there are too many Boomers who are not really engaging with younger people. A concern is that the Baby Boom generation is maybe the first generation to leave the planet in worse shape than they found it.

What was the biggest thing that surprised you in reporting this book?

The racial inequity in aging. That’s really depressing. It turns out that being a centenarian is a very white space. Nearly nine in 10 centenarians are white. When you look at life expectancy in the United States, white people outlive Black and brown people by almost six years, and that’s an incredible revelation and a really troubling one.

I’ve done a few stories about a Rhode Island centenarian named Ethel Rubinstein, whose family says that the secret to her long life is that she doesn’t sweat the small stuff. She doesn’t hold grudges. She keeps her eye on the bigger picture, and she’s just a nice person. Does the science reflect Ethel’s theory?

Hugely. In fact, the whole last chapter of the book is devoted to belief and positivity and the roles that they play in helping us live to 100, and that’s a common denominator for many, many centenarians. Being positive, having social networks, engaging with people all through our lives, and trying to somehow avoid toxic stress – all these things are part of what gets us to a long and good life.

On that note: A special Friday Rhode Map birthday wish for Ethel Rubinstein. Her 104th birthday is next week. Her family tells me she’s thinking about having lobster to celebrate. I think I will, too.

