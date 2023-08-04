Sketch released of suspect who attacked woman as she walked along Charles River in Waltham

The sketch depicted a man wearing a baseball cap and sporting a goatee, and State Police asked members of the public with information about the case to contact authorities,

State Police on Friday released an artist’s sketch of a man who attacked a woman in her 20s from behind last weekend as she walked along the Charles River in Waltham.

State Police said the woman was attacked around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of Newton and Farewell streets, and that she described her assailant as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or 30s, standing approximately 5 foot, 7 inches.

He was wearing a baseball cap at the time of the assault, officials said.

“The female victim, a young adult, heard footsteps behind her and then was grabbed from behind by the suspect, who tried to put his hand over her mouth,” the statement said. “The victim was able to scream and struggled to get free. The assailant then let go of her and ran off.”

Tipsters should call State Police Troop H detectives at 617-740-7544, Waltham police at 781-314-3600, or 911, officials said.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.