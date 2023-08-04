Farmers’ Almanac says we’ve got a snowy winter ahead

“For those of you living along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston, who saw a lack of wintry precipitation last winter, you should experience quite the opposite, with lots of rain/sleet and snowstorms to contend with,” the forecast states .

According to the Farmers’ Almanac extended weather forecast, the upcoming winter season will bring plenty of sleet and snow to the region, making up for the somewhat lackluster winter the area experienced last year.

If you thought we didn’t get enough snow last winter, just wait a few months.

As you probably know, winter officially starts on Dec. 21, “but that doesn’t mean the cold conditions and snow will wait until then,” the Farmers’ Almanac forecast states.

“Did you know that meteorological winter starts on December 1? December 2023 is forecast to start out quite stormy,” the almanac’s predictions said. “Our extended weather forecast calls for some blizzard conditions blowing snow into areas over northern New England, the North Central States, and northern and central areas of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.”

For people living in New England, the extended forecast says to expect an East Coast storm that “will bring snowfall, cold rain, and then frigid temperatures during the second week of February,” as well as the possibility for late-season snowfall over the high terrain of New England during the third week of April.

The folks at Farmers’ Almanac, a Lewiston, Maine-based publication that has been released every year since 1818, are calling this upcoming winter season the “Return of the ‘Brrr.’”

They say the reason for it is this: “There are indications that an El Niño (an unusually high-water temperature off the Pacific Coast of South America), will be brewing in the latter half of 2023, lasting into the winter of 2024.”

The publication said “if we consider that alongside our tried-and-true forecast formula, it means that cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and bring snow, sleet, and ice.”

The bottom line is that their extended weather forecast “calls for below-average temperatures and lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice, rain for much of the Great Lakes and Midwest areas of the country, as well as central and northern New England, especially in January and February. ”

So, if the Farmers’ Almanac forecast is correct, get ready to bundle up and say “brrr.”

