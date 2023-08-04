Vt. man charged in crash that killed Treat Williams says he knew the actor well, disputes state’s charges

Ryan Koss, 35, was charged earlier this week with grossly negligent operation resulting in death following an investigation into the June 12 crash by the office of Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage, according to Vermont State Police. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on Sept. 25.

A Vermont man charged in connection to a crash that killed stage and screen actor Treat Williams in June issued a statement Friday saying he knew Williams well and is “devastated” by his death but called the state’s charges “unwarranted.”

Williams, 71, lived in Manchester Center, Vt.

In a statement released through his attorney, Koss said he’d known Williams “for years” through the local theatre community. Koss serves as the managing creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival.

“I considered him a friend,” Koss said in the statement. “I know his family feels his sudden loss even more deeply than I do, and I offer my sincerest condolences to them.”

Prosecutors say Koss was driving a 2008 Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Williams’ motorcycle on Vermont Route 30 just before 5 p.m. on June 12.

Koss allegedly stopped the SUV, signaled a left turn, and turned toward a parking lot and into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c driven by Williams, who could not turn away in time to avoid a crash, State Police said.

Williams suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was pronounced dead. A New York coroner determined that the cause of death was severe trauma and blood loss, State Police said.

Koss sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized, State Police said.

In his statement on Friday, Koss defended his actions behind the wheel.

“In time I am confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the State’s charges are unwarranted,” he said.

Koss referred further questions to his lawyer, Ian Carleton of the Burlington law firm Sheehey Furlong & Behm P.C., and asked for privacy “during this heartbreaking time.”

Williams performed in David Mamet’s play “American Buffalo” at the Dorset Theatre Festival in 2017, a year before Koss and his husband, Will Rucker, became part of the organization’s leadership team.

Williams, who was born in Stamford, Conn., had a career in theater, film, and television that spanned five decades and more than 100 roles, from charismatic hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 film adaptation of the counterculture Broadway musical “Hair,” to a widowed single dad in the WB series “Everwood,” and recent recurring parts on NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” and on the CBS police drama “Blue Bloods.”

In 2013, Treat Williams (r) performed with Jayne Atkinson, Berkshire Theatre's production of "The Lion in Winter." Abby LePage

Material from previous Globe coverage was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.