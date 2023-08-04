Wallis Beach in Rye, N.H., closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

For the second time in a month, Wallis Beach in Rye, N.H. has been closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels, town officials announced Friday.
The beach, also known as Pirates Cove, was found to have elevated levels of fecal bacteria following routine state testing conducted Thursday, the town said in a statement.
The closing comes just a month after the beach closed in early July because of high bacteria counts in the water. It re-opened the following week after testing showed it was safe for swimming, the town said in a statment.
The beach, which runs from Wallis Street Extension south to Concord Point, has signage posted to alert beachgoers of bacteria levels, the statement said.
The water will be re-tested on Monday, and the results will be available Tuesday, the town said.
Swimming in water with high bacteria levels poses a health risk, the town said.
