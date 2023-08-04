Warwick schools say mayor must hand over $750,000 in increased state education aid

Warwick schools ended up receiving $750,000 more in state education aid as part of the $14 billion state budget that received final approval on June 16.

Picozzi on Friday said his administration provided the schools with $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act for non-recurring expenses, with the understanding that the city would keep any increase in state education aid to help offset that allocation.

WARWICK, R.I. — Warwick school officials and Mayor Frank J. Picozzi are at loggerheads over whether $750,000 in additional state education aid should go to the school system.

And on Friday, Warwick public schools Superintendent Lynn Dambruch and School Committee Chairperson David Testa said that every dime of that $750,000 should go to the schools as intended, and that state law prohibits supplanting local funds with the state education aid.

“The General Assembly fortunately increased our state aid funding by $750,000, and we feel that money should be allocated to the school department,” Dambruch said. “It’s for supporting education, our children, and our programs. Legally, it has to go to the schools.”

Picozzi said he spelled out the plan for that funding in his fiscal year 2024 budget message.

“As my administration proposed last year, I believe strongly that additional state aid should offset city contributions,” he wrote in his budget message. “If additional state school aid materializes, I will propose elimination of the $1 million ARPA contribution and will reserve it for future use by the city.”

So, Picozzi said, that is what he did when the state legislature ended up approving additional funding for Warwick based on the state education funding formula. He said the city plans to hold onto the $750,000, meaning the schools will keep $250,000 in ARPA funds.

Picozzi said he met with school officials a few weeks ago, and they disagreed on what should be done with the extra state money.

“It was not a pleasant meeting,” the mayor said. “They said they were legally entitled to the whole amount, regardless of the agreement. So that kind of rubbed me the wrong way.”

Picozzi said he received a registered letter about a week and a half ago, asking the city to release the money to the schools. He said he has asked the city solicitor to review the matter.

From 1999 to 2004, Picozzi served on the Warwick School Committee, and in 2003 the school committee claimed then-Mayor Scott Avedisian’s administration had violated state law by failing to transfer $600,000 of state aid for education to the school committee’s account. In January 2005, the state education commissioner ordered Warwick to turn that $600,000 over to the school system.

On Friday, Picozzi argued that this situation is different because it involves federal ARPA money. “This is ancient history,” he said of the 2005 ruling. “This is kind of uncharted waters.”

Picozzi said he believes the matter must go before the City Council. “I feel the City Council is the only body that has the authority,” he said. “It’s their appropriation.”

Testa, the school committee chairperson, said the school system never agreed to let the city hold onto extra state education funding this year. “You won’t find anything with our signature and their signature on it,” he said.

And he said case law and prior state education department rulings support the conclusion that the $750,000 should go to the schools.

Advertisement

Testa said the administration is trying to draw a distinction over money the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. But, he said, “It’s all city money.”

“From where we sit, our budget was finalized, locked down, and then $750,000 comes in, and it should go to the school department,” he said. “To me, I think this is a simple thing: Extra state aid should put on the school department books.”

Dambruch said the school system did not have an agreement with the city this year about the use of the ARPA money. “We apply for a lot of grants,” she said. “ARPA money is a grant, and if we get a grant, we shouldn’t lose state aid.”

While the city and school officials met a few weeks ago, she said lawyers have been discussing the matter, and she is hoping to have another meeting with the mayor soon.

“We have always had a great relationship working side by side with the city,” Dambruch said, “and I hope that relationship continues.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.