Woman fatally shot in Danville, N.H., officials say

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” the statement said.

The shooting occurred during “the late evening” at a residence on Back Road in Danville, Formella’s office said in a brief statement.

A woman was fatally shot Thursday night in Danville, N.H., according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

An autopsy was scheduled for late Friday morning, according to authorities. The woman’s name and age weren’t disclosed.

“The identity of the victim is not expected to be released until family members have been notified, and after the completion of the autopsy,” the statement said. “Further information will be released as it becomes available.”

No arrests have been made.

