As women’s sports continues to grow, mental health care for female athletes remains years behind

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer guards the goal against North Carolina in the NCAA soccer tournament championship match Dec. 8, 2019, in San Jose, Calif.

Katie Meyer, Stanford’s goalkeeper, had done what seemed impossible. The then-freshman saved two penalty kicks leading the Cardinal to victory.

At the 2019 NCAA Division 1 women’s soccer tournament, the crowd cheered as Stanford University celebrated its victory over the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Just over two years later, Meyer died by suicide, and the US women’s soccer team is honoring her memory as they head into Sunday’s crucial match against Sweden at the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup.

In a letter titled “This is for Katie,” published in The Players’ Tribune, US star Naomi Girma promises to carry on Meyer’s legacy by helping student-athletes struggling in silence with mental distress.

Advertisement

“If we have one mission, it’s for young people to feel less alone,” she wrote.

The importance of mental health and well-being in sports

Mental health is a critical piece of an athlete’s overall performance.

“Athletes spend a lot of time honing their physical skills and training their body,” said Melissa Christino, director of Sports and Mental Skills Research, Division of Sports Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital. “I believe they should also be spending time training the brain.”

In a 2022 study conducted by the NCAA, 38 percent of participants in women’s sports reported feeling “mentally exhausted,” and 29 percent reported feeling “overwhelming anxiety,” compared with 22 percent and 12 percent, respectively, of men.

Experts say women athletes face multiple stressors.

Unequal pay and resources, sports-related injuries, health concerns, and an increased risk for interpersonal violence are among the factors related to a decline in mental well-being.

However, only 48 percent of female athletes reported feeling comfortable seeking support from a mental health provider on campus, according to the NCAA study.

Many fear retribution.

“When business gets involved, for example, the status of your scholarship, future endorsements, being chosen to play, or not being chosen, you can see how an athlete may be concerned about revealing anything about their mental health,” said Dr. Claire Twark, director of the Athlete Mind Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Advertisement





Stanford women's soccer team players wear warmup jerseys with "Mental Health Matters" on their backs as well as a butterfly patch on their sleeves to remember late goalie Katie Meyer, who died by suicide. Yalonda M. James/Associated Press

Underpaid and overtrained

Athletes who compete in women’s sports have historically been underresourced and underpaid, experts say.

These disparities persist even at the highest levels, causing many young women to decide against pursuing an athletic career.

According to CNN, soccer players at the 2023 Women’s World Cup will earn, on average, 25 cents for every dollar earned by men at their World Cup last year.

Therefore, female athletes are more vulnerable to financial trouble throughout their athletic careers.

The good news for US female athletes is that this World Cup marks the first time the US women’s national team is getting equal pay, due to the Equal Pay for Team USA Act.

However, the fight for equal pay globally continues.

United States women's national team member Megan Rapinoe speaks as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden look on during an event to mark Equal Pay Day in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium on the White House grounds in Washington on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Doug Mills

Similarly, athletes in women’s sports have had to endure constant scrunity from the media.

“For years, female athletes have been sexualized and objectified by the media,” said Dr. Hayley Perelman, a clinical and sports psychologist, “They’re often experiencing people talk about their bodies, and the way they look in addition to the sport that they play.”

This creates an unhealthy relationship between female athletes and their bodies.

Female athletes are prone to developing body image issues, eating disorders, and RED-S, a syndrome that happens when athletes have an inadequate caloric intake.

These often lead to depression, anxiety, as well as sports-related injuries.

Advertisement

“Screening for things like depression, anxiety, and disordered eating can help the athlete get a diagnosis and have a support system in place,” said Twark, a board member of the International Society for Sports Psychiatry.

Another troubling issue in women’s sports is sexual abuse and harassment.

In January, the National Women’s Soccer League permanently banned four former coaches for alleged misconduct ranging from inappropriate comments to groping a player.

The hardest part of recovery

Two-time World Cup winner Christen Press had to endure an athlete’s biggest nightmare; a long-term injury.

In June 2022, Press tore her ACL leading her to miss the rest of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Many awaited her triumphant return to the field, but that moment has yet to come.

On July 17, Press shared with her fans that she needed a fourth surgery.

Christen Press of Angel City FC in May 2022, a month before suffering an ACL injury. Georgia Soares/SPP/Alamy Live News

Like Press, female athletes are more likely to suffer injuries like ligament tears, stress fractures, and concussions, according to the Boston Children’s Hospital Female Athlete Program website.

Female athletes tend to not eat enough to refuel between workouts, putting them at risk for decreased bone density and fractures.

Regarding ACL tears, women often have less muscle mass around the knee, paired with a tendency to not bend their knees enough, putting them at risk for the long-term injury, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“We see a lot of issues with ACL injury, especially in our soccer female athletes,” said Christino. “This is a big issue, because it’s an injury that takes people out for a prolonged period of time.”

Advertisement

Mental health care has proven beneficial to an athlete’s recovery, experts say.

Like Press, many patients feel “misunderstood” as they navigate life without a crucial part of their everyday routine.

“The first step in taking care of any patient or any athlete is really understanding them and listening to them,” said Christino.

“Helping them maintain a connection to their team or their sport, if that’s important to them, can be really, really protective in terms of mental health,” said Perelman.

Moving forward

Current and former athletes, health care providers, and institutions have started working together to close the mental health gap between male and female athletes.

In Massachusetts, the Female Athlete Conference, started by Dr. Kate Ackerman, medical director of the Female Athlete Program at Boston Children’s Hospital, aims to speed up the research process so that coaches, athletes, and physicians can have a better understanding of athletes in women’s sports, said Ackerman.

At a global level, the USWNT squad, led by Naomi Girma, Sophia Smith, and Sofia Huerta, partnered with Common Goal to launch a mental health initiative honoring Katie Meyer during the World Cup. As part of the initiative, Fox Sports will be dedicating 1% of its broadcast coverage to spotlighting the importance of mental health across all its platforms.

The team will not stop at just raising awareness.

After the World Cup, the team has promised to send mental health providers to youth sports organizations with the goal of better preparing coaches and players to support team members who are dealing with mental health issues.

Advertisement

”Through this project, her spirit, her warmth, and her legacy will live on. We will make sure of that,” wrote Girma.





Emma Obregón Dominguez can be reached at emma.obregon@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @eobredom.