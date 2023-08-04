scorecardresearch Skip to main content

In fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin, movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing

A movie weapons supervisor has waived her right to a courtroom review of evidence on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting in 2021 of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin.

By MORGAN LEE The Associated Press,Updated August 4, 2023, 45 minutes ago
An aerial photo over the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. In a court filing Friday Aug. 4, 2023, Arizona-based armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed waived her right to a courtroom review of evidence on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — The woman who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer agreed Friday to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting.

Arizona-based armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in a court filing, waived her right to a courtroom review of evidence on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Gutierrez-Reed also waived her right to a review of charges by a grand jury.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles has described Hutchins’ death on Oct. 21, 2021, as a tragic accident, and says that Gutierrez-Reed committed no crime. Gutierrez-Reed has not entered a plea to charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence-tempering. If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison.

“Rust” safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls has pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months’ probation.

In April, prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

That left Gutierrez-Reed as the sole remaining defendant in the case.

