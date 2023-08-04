The debt we still owe to our Afghan allies

Where are they now? Well, Congress is still keeping them in an immigration status that could be best described as an indefinite limbo.

It’s been nearly two years since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the chaotic withdrawal of American forces. As a result, more than 76,000 vulnerable Afghans allies were evacuated to the United States. They interpreted and translated for American forces, enlisted in the Afghan military, or stood by the United States for two decades in other capacities . They were vetted and screened before resettling here.

The following is an excerpt from ¡Mira!, a Globe Opinion newsletter from columnist Marcela García. Sign up to get it in your inbox every Friday .

Advertisement

One of those Afghan allies is Karim, a 39-year-old evacuee who arrived two years ago in America. In an interview, he told me that, at the time of the evacuation, he worked for an intelligence company and was part of the Afghan military — which made him a target under the Taliban regime. He left his wife and four children. Khan is a pseudonym; he didn’t want to be identified by his real name because he fears he’d put his family in danger. Karim now works as a cook in a food pantry at the North Shore and lives in Gloucester.

Get ¡Mira! by Marcela García A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience — and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

“The Taliban is telling my family back there, ‘you’re American, go back to America,’” Karim said. “My home has been searched four or five times already. I want to bring my family here, but I can’t.”

That’s because the US government evacuated those tens of thousands of Afghans using humanitarian parole, which only allowed them to work and live in the country for two years. (That status has been extended for another year.) While some Afghans have been able to obtain a green card via a special immigrant visa or the asylum system, most are in the same situation as Karim. They’re all waiting for Congress to approve the Afghan Adjustment Act, which was recently reintroduced. That law would allow people like Karim to apply for a green card (permanent residence) and eventually bring their family members to the United States, he said.

Advertisement

It’s as bipartisan as any piecemeal immigration bill is ever going to get. It also has the support of many stakeholders: refugee organizations, veterans, and business leaders. And it’s a shameful state of affairs when Congress can’t come together in a timely fashion to provide stability to so many Afghans who helped American forces and sacrificed so much already.

America owes these Afghans a huge debt.

“We must let the world know that we do not abandon those who aid America.” Those are the words of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a cosponsor of the bill filed by Senator Amy Klobuchar. The issue has been an urgent priority for Representative Seth Moulton, one of the original sponsors of the Afghan Adjustment Act and a veteran whose district includes Gloucester. Moulton has repeatedly argued that by ignoring the promise we made to protect the Afghan people who risked their lives to help us, our country’s credibility is on the line. How can we expect allies to support us in future conflicts if we can’t keep our word?

“Our immigration system is failing our allies and it’s past time to give them the opportunity to start their new lives here in the United States,” Moulton said in a prepared statement. “Our local communities and our entire country will be better for it. It’s sad that Republican senators like Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley refuse to see that.” Cotton and Grassley have opposed the act.

Advertisement

Karim told me that his son asks him all the time when they can all join him here. “We are all waiting,” he said. In the meantime, he said, he enjoys living in Gloucester. “I cook Afghani food and I’ve made kites,” he said. “The Gloucester people have welcomed me.”

Without congressional action, Afghan refugees like Karim will remain in limbo and could even be deported. Are we really not going to let people like Karim stay and make America their permanent home?

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.