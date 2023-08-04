Forget the smart gizmos and give stupid a chance

In theory, such a gun could have prevented the Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Conn. Adam Lanza used weapons purchased by his mother to kill her and 26 children and school staff.’

Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Word arrives that, not for the first time, a starry-eyed entrepreneur is planning to market an “intelligent” weapon. According to The Wall Street Journal, “ the new weapon is the Colorado startup Biofire’s 9mm Smart Gun, which can only be fired if it recognizes an authorized user with a fingerprint reader on the grip or a facial recognition camera on the back.”

Advertisement

But, as the saying goes, there is many a slip ’twixt the cup and the lip. Some gun advocates oppose smart guns because they are expensive and because they are overengineered, compared to the relatively simple mechanism of a traditional firearm.

There is another longstanding objection: Sometimes they don’t work. “During a media demonstration earlier this year, the Biofire gun malfunctioned,” the Journal reported. By coincidence, the Journal had attended a 1999 demonstration of a precursor smart gun, Colt Manufacturing Co.’s Z-40, which had an embedded microchip in the handle. It didn’t work either.

Get ¡Mira! by Marcela García A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience — and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

“For a while it worked fine,” Colt’s abashed CEO told the newspaper.

The “smart” Z-40 never came to market.

We are adrift in a world bristling with purported intelligence. My toothbrush, my bidet (OK, I don’t have a bidet), my doorbell — there’s no part of my house that I couldn’t conceivably turn over to a smart gizmo that will improve my life. I see there is a programmable ice maker selling for around $600, the ideal accoutrement for a “devoted ice chewer,” according to PC Magazine.

Automated smart cars have contributed generously to 21st-century obituary desks. Self-driving vehicles were involved in 11 fatal crashes during a four-month period of 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Curiously, no one in my neighborhood has been clamoring for these death traps of late.

Advertisement

Maybe smart is just overrated. The smartest man in 21st-century football, Harvard-educated Ryan Fitzpatrick, had a so-so career playing quarterback for nine NFL teams. I’ve always wanted to write a column on Harvard-educated idiots, because there are so many of them: Bill O’Reilly, Ted Cruz, Jared Kushner, and the odious Nazi Ernst Franz Sedgwick Hanfstaengl, known as “Putzi” around the Yard.

The latest oddball scourge of American politics, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, graduated from Yale College and Harvard Law School. At Yale, a classmate told The New Yorker, DeSantis “was so [bleeping] smart and so creative. You couldn’t even plagiarize off his work. He’d take some angle, and everyone knew there was only one person who could have done that.”

Plagiarism at The World’s Second Greatest University? Tsk, tsk. But I digress.

Look where smart has gotten us. Maybe it’s time to give stupid a chance. My toothbrush didn’t go to college, my doorbell doesn’t ring on my iPhone; and my nonexistent bidet isn’t analyzing my stool samples. If I owned a handgun, it certainly wouldn’t be one that entertained second thoughts (“Wait a minute! Do I know you?”) before it fired.

Decades ago, I took the Mensa test and finished out of the chips. (Apparently I prepared by reading the book “How to Raise Your I.Q. by Eating Gifted Children.”) But I’ve done OK, or perhaps I’m not smart enough to perceive that I’ve failed. Physicist Richard Feynman — the guy who played the bongo drums during the A-bomb test in “Oppenheimer” — failed the Mensa exam, and he got the Nobel Prize.

Advertisement

There is hope for us all.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.