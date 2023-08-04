The state tax foreclosure law is unconstitutional. So why is it being enforced?

Farrell’s case may be moot now, but “thousands of people are still losing their homes,” Perry added, and still the state’s Land Court has not “closed the floodgates,” even after May’s US Supreme Court decision aimed at prohibiting the all-too-common practice of home equity theft.

“The state’s absolute foreclose law was like a guillotine being held over her head,” her lawyer, Christopher Perry, said in an interview, referring to municipalities’ ability to seize the entire value of a house and not just what is required to repay the debt.

Nancy Farrell bought her modest little home in Holliston in 2009. But she ran into some family-related issues and got behind on her real estate taxes. Faced with the prospect of losing a $330,000 home to settle a $92,000 debt, she eventually sold the house to pay off the town.

The high court, in a unanimous ruling in favor of a Minnesota homeowner who lost her $40,000 condo to settle a $15,000 tax debt, upheld the principle that “The taxpayer must render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, but no more.”

But while the Supreme Court made clear that similar practices in other states would likely be found unconstitutional, the ruling did not automatically wipe away laws that allow home-equity theft in a dozen or so states — including Massachusetts.

The process of challenging the Massachusetts law has already started. But a fair question: If the state knows full well that its laws are unconstitutional, why continue to enforce them at all?

A case filed in US Bankruptcy Court in Worcester on behalf of Carmen Rodriguez, who remains at risk of losing a home valued at $207,000 to settle a $2,656 debt, seeks to challenge the Massachusetts law. The Worcester case also involves its use of a third-party tax title buyer, Tallage Davis LLC, a practice used by a number of Massachusetts communities. In those instances it’s not even the city or town that reaps the surplus, but a private company. A hearing on the Rodriguez case is scheduled at the end of this month.

However, in a letter to Land Court Chief Justice Gordon H. Piper, Perry made the case for safeguarding the constitutional rights of Massachusetts homeowners sooner rather than later. He asked the judge to issue a “blanket directive” to all Land Court judges and other personnel “not to issue any judgment in any tax lien foreclosure case which awards ‘absolute title’. . . or expressly awards home equity profits to a claimant in violation” of the US Supreme Court ruling.

A statement issued by the Land Court to the Globe noted that its jurisdiction “covers only a limited portion of the Massachusetts tax lien process” and that “much of that process is placed in the hands of the municipality.”

It also made clear that the court “is constrained in that it can only address issues raised in the context of a case” adding, “The court is not now planning to impose any administrative orders or a moratorium on tax title foreclosure cases.”

Of course, the best solution would be for the Legislature to simply change the law ahead of a ruling striking it down. But, as Perry points out, that’s not going to happen overnight.

“What if it took 15 months to enact such legislation? Would it be the position of the Land Court that homeowners could continue to have their home equity ‘taken’ by municipalities for these next 15 months?” he asked, even in light of the Supreme Court decision?

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Revenue is actually already at work on the issue and has several bills before it that it could use to remedy a process that First Assistant Attorney General Pat Moore testified in June “is in urgent need of modification.”

“We are likely to see a decision striking down the pertinent parts of Chapter 60 in the near future,” he said of the state’s law on municipal tax foreclosures. “Whether the Land Court — or another court where the issue has been raised — will rule on the issue in days, weeks, or a few months is not clear,” but the US Supreme Court decision “ensures that time is near. So the time is now to fix the statute.”

And just so there should be no mistake, Moore added, “Let me say again, and plainly: The tax lien foreclosure practice set forth in Chapter 60 of the General Laws is unconstitutional.”

Absolutely nothing ambiguous about that.

Nobody disputes that municipalities need the ability to collect taxes owed. Moore’s colleague, Amber Villa, chief of the attorney general’s Neighborhood Renewal Division, suggested that if foreclosure is the only remaining option, then “a public sale of the property would help to establish the value and help ensure that the balance of the equity in the home is returned to the owner.”

But there may well be solutions that would let communities collect taxes and keep more residents in their homes. Villa pointed to a program run by the Rhode Island Housing Authority that since 2007 has purchased 4,500 tax liens, of which some 92 percent have eventually been paid off by homeowners who are offered payment plans and credit counseling among other services to help get their finances back on track.

So to do this right involves more than simply tossing out an unconstitutional law. It means putting in place a process that is fair to homeowners and allows communities to recoup taxes they are owed. But Perry poses an interesting question. What happens between now and then? How can Massachusetts cities and towns — and Massachusetts courts — continue to enforce an unconstitutional law?

