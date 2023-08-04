In Mass., it’s one-party rule because the other party fails

Republicans cling to faulty strategy
Regarding the op-ed by Amy Carnevale, chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party (“One-party rule on Beacon Hill has led to dysfunction,” July 31), I agree that this year’s Democratic-dominated Legislature has been notably unproductive. However, until the Republican Party gets out of the culture wars and their performative distractions and focuses on solutions that will address the systems that prevent so many of our residents from living with dignity, I won’t vote for a Republican for dog catcher.
At least the Democrats want to shore up the middle class. Republicans, including those in Massachusetts, still cling to the faulty premise that keeping taxes low for the wealthy will result in investment in jobs and a better life for those on the lower rungs. Democrats are trying to take care of more of us.
Sally Cameron
Barnstable
This Democrat would back a good GOP candidate — if there were one
Rather than whining about the ill effects a Democratic supermajority has on our Commonwealth, the state GOP would be better served to identify credible candidates to run. As a lifelong Democrat, I have had no problem voting for Republican candidates when they were the better choice than the Democrat they were running against.
It’s not Democrats’ fault that the Republican Party has run extreme candidates who cannot garner wide appeal. The party to this point has chosen to follow Donald Trump over a cliff.
To her credit, state party chair Amy Carnevale writes that Massachusetts Republicans “have a lot of work to do after the 2022 election.” I’ll say.
Joshua Dietch
Boston