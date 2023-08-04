In Mass., it’s one-party rule because the other party fails

Republicans cling to faulty strategy

Regarding the op-ed by Amy Carnevale, chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party (“One-party rule on Beacon Hill has led to dysfunction,” July 31), I agree that this year’s Democratic-dominated Legislature has been notably unproductive. However, until the Republican Party gets out of the culture wars and their performative distractions and focuses on solutions that will address the systems that prevent so many of our residents from living with dignity, I won’t vote for a Republican for dog catcher.

At least the Democrats want to shore up the middle class. Republicans, including those in Massachusetts, still cling to the faulty premise that keeping taxes low for the wealthy will result in investment in jobs and a better life for those on the lower rungs. Democrats are trying to take care of more of us.