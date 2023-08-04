State can act to place more mental health care workers in the field

In Felice J. Freyer’s article “In crisis, a call brings help, hope” (Page A1, July 28), we see the exciting possibilities of our new Behavioral Health Help Line but also the reality of the mental health care workforce shortage. Yet solutions are out there, and they are attainable.

The Social Work Uplifting Practices and Exam Removal Act, or SUPER Act, is pending before the Massachusetts Legislature. If passed, it would remove the racially biased licensing exam requirement — itself an unproven tool to measure competency — for all master’s-level social workers. Several states do not require master’s-level social workers to take this high-stakes exam in order to obtain the credential of licensed clinical social worker. Indeed, states such as Illinois and Rhode Island recently have enacted legislation to remove the exam at this licensure level.