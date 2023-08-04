A vivacious gay man’s life extinguished by violence

Hate killed O’Shae Sibley.

Last Saturday, Sibley and his friends made what should have been a brief stop at a Brooklyn gas station. While filling up their car, they were voguing as Beyoncé's album “Renaissance” poured from the stereo. It was giddy, harmless fun — until a bunch of men told them to stop.

Hurling slurs, the men provoked a confrontation captured on video. When Sibley tried to defend himself and protect his friends, one of the men stabbed him. A professional dancer and choreographer, Sibley was later pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 28.

“They murdered him because he’s gay, because he stood up for his friends,” Otis Pena, who was with Sibley at the gas station and tried to stanch his friend’s bleeding, said in a Facebook video posted after Sibley died. “His name was O’Shae and you all killed him. You all murdered him right in front of me.”

Sibley’s death is being investigated as a possible hate crime. As of this writing, the suspect remained at large.

With Republican-led legislatures and right-wing politicians escalating an orchestrated and dangerous demonization of LGBTQ people, there are very few of us in the community who don’t deeply feel what happened to Sibley. It’s too close to home. But in public spaces with friends, we’re not always thinking about the disapproving eyes of those who despise us. For those intoxicated by hate, there’s an unforgivable audaciousness in our refusal to remain hidden in closets bolted tight, stifling for the comfort and delight of bigots.

“O’Shae wasn’t afraid of being who he was. He would defend his friends,” Beckenbaur Hamilton, Sibley’s neighbor, told The New York Times. He recalled that the young man enjoyed dancing outside with friends where there was space — and often a crowd. “But I’d see how people looked at them. There was a worry in the back of my mind.”

When LGBTQ people are accused of “flaunting” who they are, we’re just living our lives — like everybody else. But because Sibley and his friends would not dim their dazzling light, they were subjected to insults, harassment, and violence. On what tragically became the last night of his life, Sibley wasn’t only standing up for the right to dance and laugh with his friends where they pleased. He was defending their right — our right — to exist as out queer people without fear, repercussion, or compromise.

Kemar Jewel, a fellow dancer and choreographer who knew Sibley for 13 years, told The Advocate, an LGBTQ publication, that his friend saw dance as both personal creative expression and a vehicle for social change. Sibley was featured in and co-choreographed Jewel’s short film, “Soft: A Love Letter to Black Queer Men,” which ends with the message, “You deserve love, healing, and softness. Never let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Dancing shirtless with his friends to Beyoncé's queer-celebratory music on what began as just another summer night in New York gave Sibley his last few moments of joy before his life was senselessly taken. After learning of his death, the superstar performer memorialized him on her website: REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY.

O’Shae Sibley was stabbed to death Saturday during a possible antigay hate crime in New York. Photo by Kemar Jewel

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.