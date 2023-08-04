When it comes to the ‘balance of nature’ argument, humans lose

Peter Howell argues that gray seals now threaten the balance of nature and should therefore lose the protection of the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act (”Gray seals no longer need federal protection,” Opinion, Aug. 1). People are in no position to make a “balance of nature” argument. Work published earlier this year in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science estimates that the biomass of humans alone is almost 10 times that of all wild marine mammals put together. Add domestic animals to the human side of the ledger, and that number grows to 25 times. Keeping the MMPA in place to protect gray seals and all marine mammals is the least we can do to preserve the tiny sliver of the planet we have left them.

Allen Rutberg