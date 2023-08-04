With Medicare price negotiations, define ‘just compensation’

The article “Drugmakers call upon the courts: Seeking a halt in Medicare price negotiations” (Page A9, July 23) refers to a legal observation, “... a claim by drugmakers that by requiring them to negotiate or pay a fine, the law violates the Fifth Amendment’s prohibition on the taking of private property for public use without just compensation.”

The key phrase here is “just compensation.” Define “just.” Drugmakers have been overcharging the American public for years. Foreign consumers pay significantly less for the same medications.

The pricing of insulin may be the most outrageous example. This is a medication having well-established manufacturing practice needing no further discovery processes. Its cost to the public ought to be no greater than the sum of the production and distribution costs plus reasonable profits for those parties involved. The term “reasonable” is the sticking point for which those profit margins customary in foreign countries might be suitable examples. When I can purchase a US-made medication from a Canadian merchant for considerably less than at my local pharmacy, something is clearly wrong.