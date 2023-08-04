Angels optimistic Shohei Ohtani will be able to make next start after dealing with cramps again

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Manager Phil Nevin said it will likely be a couple more days before the Los Angeles Angels finalize when Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start.

Ohtani went only four innings in a 5-3 loss Thursday night to the Seattle Mariners due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. The two-way star said the cramping was largely in his right middle finger.

Nevin was optimistic that Ohtani’s next start — which would be Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants — wouldn’t need to be pushed back.