Astros get to Luis Severino early and often to beat the last-place Yankees

Kyle Tucker added a two-out two-run RBI double in the sixth and stole two bases. Alex Bregman had the other RBI for the Astros when he was hit in the back by Severino’s fastball with the bases loaded in the second.

Rookie Hunter Brown (8-7) won consecutive starts for the first time since April, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. Brown struck out four, walked one and got eight groundouts — three on the first pitch.

NEW YORK — Yainer Diaz hit a three-run homer in the first inning off a struggling Luis Severino, Yordan Alvarez homered in the fifth to knock out the right-hander and the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees, 7-3, Friday night.

Including last year’s sweep in the ALCS, the Astros are 10-3 against the Yankees, who are a half-game behind the Red Sox in last place in the AL East, since the start of last season.

Jake Bauers and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered off Brown for the Yankees, who were coming off a 4-3 win in the series opener. Giancarlo Stanton homered for the third straight game in the eighth.

Aaron Judge was held out of the starting lineup for the second time since returning from a toe injury last week. The slugger struck out with two on as a pinch hitter in the seventh against Hector Neris.

Severino (2-6) allowed five runs and five hits in four-plus innings. He saw his ERA climb from 7.49 to 7.74 and lost his fourth straight decision.

He also saw his ERA in the first inning climb to 13.85, the most among pitchers with at least 10 starts.

Diaz matched the Houston rookie record for homers by a catcher when he lined his 14th homer to right field. He tied the mark set by Mitch Meluskey in 2000.

Justin Verlander is set to start Saturday for Houston in his first appearance since rejoining the Astros in a Tuesday trade with the Mets. Verlander will oppose the Yankees’ Nestor Cortes.