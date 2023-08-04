Blue Jays peck away at James Paxton as Red Sox drop series opener

With Toronto in town for three games, the Sox had an opportunity to cut — or even eliminate — the gap separating them from the Blue Jays in the race for the coveted final Wild Card spot in the American League playoff race. More fancifully, a series sweep would allow the Sox to bypass Toronto in the standings and become the roadrunner instead of the coyote in the postseason chase.

On the heels of a disappointing 2-4 road trip that bookended the trade deadline, the Red Sox nonetheless confronted a sense of possibility as they returned to Fenway Park on Friday night.

“We’ve got a team that we’re hunting, right? And they’re right there,” manager Alex Cora said prior to first pitch, pointing in the direction of the visiting clubhouse.

On Friday night, with a 6-3 loss (the Sox’ fifth in six contests) before a sellout crowd of 36,376 at Fenway, “right there” became a bit further away.

For the sixth time in seven games, the Sox offense was held to three runs or fewer. The defeat left Boston trailing the Jays by three games, and ensured they cannot overtake Toronto this weekend.

The Sox fell behind on the game’s first pitch and spent the rest of the contest trying unsuccessfully to play catchup.

James Paxton took the mound on five days’ rest — a normal rotation cycle for most, but for the lefthander it marked the first time since June 30 he’d had fewer than six days between starts. Paxton’s stuff proved flat at the game’s outset, with the Jays devouring his pitches like birdseed.

Whit Merrifield mashed Paxton’s first pitch of the game — a 93-mile-per-hour fastball that arrived at the heart of the plate with a “Hit me” sign — down the line and off a sign at the back of the Monster Seats for a solo homer. Three pitches later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushed a thigh-high cutter for a solo homer to left-center, his 18th of the year.

The party of Blue Jays continued to circle Paxton, who didn’t strike out a batter in the first three innings. Rookie Davis Schneider, in his big league debut, turned on a cutter for a homer into the Monster seats to make it a 3-0 game in the top of the second.

The Sox got two runs back with a Jarren Duran two-run homer in the bottom of the third — the speedy outfielder’s eighth of the year — to make it 3-2. But Toronto responded immediately in the top of the fourth when George Springer ripped an RBI double to center, making it a 4-2 advantage.

While Paxton narrowly avoided further harm by stranding Springer and leaving two runners on base in the fifth, his outing was a rough one. He allowed four runs in five innings on a season-high nine hits while giving up three homers for just the third time in his career.

Things got little better for the Sox once they turned to their bullpen. Righthander Mauricio Llovera immediately gave up a solo homer to the first batter he faced, nine-hole hitter Daulton Varsho, and later permitted an RBI double to Guerrero.

While the Blue Jays swung from their heels, aside from Duran most of Boston’s hitters looked lethargic against Jays starter Alek Manoah. While Duran went 3-for-3 with a homer against the Toronto starter, the rest of the Sox lineup mustered nothing off Manoah until Yu Chang ended his night with two outs in the seventh by turning on a fastball for a solo homer that made it 6-3. The Nos. 2-8 batters in the Sox lineup were a combined 2-for-18 against Manoah.

The Jays put the game away with a solo homer in the top of the ninth by Matt Chapman against Sox reliever Richard Bleier. The five homers by the Blue Jays matched their season high and set a new standard for the most longballs permitted by the Sox in a game in 2023. Toronto’s eight extra-base hits were likewise the most permitted by the Sox this year.

New Blue Jays closer Jordan Hicks finished the contest with ease, recording four outs with nine pitches.

Alex Speier