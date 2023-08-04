Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu suspended six games for alleged domestic violence

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu was suspended Friday for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following an alleged domestic violence incident in January.

Omenihu was playing for the 49ers when police were called to his San Jose home for a report of domestic violence, according to the San Jose Police Department. A woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend told officers that he had “pushed her to the ground during an argument,” though there were no visible injuries and she declined medical treatment.